Murder mystery fundraiser for Ghost Light Productions

ELKO -- With the passing of prohibition and organized crime on the rise, The Juice Joint, a swanky speakeasy run by Rosie Marie, has been nothing but jumping. To celebrate its success, Rosie is planning a party to remember at the exclusive nightspot, and you are invited. However, one of the names on the guest list is also on another’s hit list…and no one is safe from the consequences.

Sign up to be part of this fun fundraiser which takes place during a current day Roaring 20s. Good times are sure to be had for all, even the murder victim.

Ghost Light Productions is putting on the event, “Murder at the Juice Joint,” August 20 and 21 to raise funds for their upcoming production of “Evil Dead: The Musical.” Both the murder mystery and musical will take place at The Stage Door Elko at 303 Third St., with the musical going up in October.

“This will be Ghost Light’s third murder mystery party and everyone always has a good time,” said Ghost Light Productions Chair Paul Gregory. “All proceeds fund ‘Evil Dead: The Musical,’ which we are extremely excited about. It’s going to be hilarious and bloody.”

Tickets for “Murder at the Juice Joint” can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/murder-at-the-juice-joint-a-murder-mystery-party-fundraiser-tickets-165353084527