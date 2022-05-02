Museum, 14 small businesses awarded ARPA funding

ELKO – The Northeastern Nevada Museum and several businesses affected by Covid-19 have received a combined $250,000 of ARPA funding from the City of Elko.

Fourteen businesses -- mostly motels -- received American Rescue Plan Act awards ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 under unanimous approval by the City Council.

The Council designated the disbursements out of the City’s $500,000 ARPA funding designated to “local small businesses that experienced direct negative impacts as a result of the public health emergency.”

Businesses awarded $25,000 grants were Comfort Inn, Days Inn, Rodeway Inn, Thunderbird motel, Elko Broadcasting and Stick with Us Amusement.

Grants of $15,000 and $10,000 were awarded to the Scottish Inn and Charlee’s Bar, respectively.

Economy Inn, Travelers Motel, barber Florecia Gayton, and coffee shop owner Sandra Marques each received $5,000 awards.

Financial Director Jan Baum explained the amounts disbursed to motels was determined through the owner’s applications and transient taxes verified by staff.

Baum added there is $155,000 remaining to be awarded of the $500,000 designated for small business.

The Northeastern Nevada Historical Society and Museum, a nonprofit organization, was also approved to receive a $50,000 award for lost revenue funds “for any governmental services.”

“City staff recommends using a portion of the lost revenue allowance for community donations,” Baum wrote in the agenda.

She noted the museum was “closed for a long time” due to the pandemic.

Mayor Reece Keener and Councilman Chip Stone abstained from their vote due to their business connections to the museum.

In January, the City received $500,000 to distribute among small businesses, and $3.4 million for behavioral services.

Nonprofits, including CADV, the Igloo Recreation Center, Horizon Hospice, have also received grants from a $1.15 million package earmarked for lost revenues.

