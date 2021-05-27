Museum's upcoming exhibit is an experiential enterprise

ELKO – A new exhibit has opened at Northeastern Nevada Museum, one that combines physical art forms with a live presentation from “Rev. Jacob Ernest Deewt," around whom the story and the artwork revolve.
“I’ve been working on a trilogy of art exhibitions since 2015,” said Reno artist Eric Brooks.
Brooks said these works are about his rebirth into society after 28 years of being a Jehovah's Witness, including working at the world headquarters and eight years of missionary life.
His third exhibit was originally scheduled for another venue in 2020.
“Since then, it has grown into a life more than I originally intended,” Brooks said. “It will be previewed at Northeastern Nevada Museum in Elko this summer.”
The exhibit, which involves much more than “art as an installation,” is titled “The Forgotten Works. A peek into the piety, personality, possession and pleasure of Rev. Jacob Earnest Deewt.”
“The title is partially based on the Richard Brautigan novel, 'In Watermelon Sugar,”’ Brooks said. “The Forgotten Works being a forbidden area, trash heap remnants of a former civilization. The artist uses the reference in comparison to the physical, emotional and communal detachment easily conformed to in western society. The sparse line invisibly drawn which separates mates from enemies, lovers from spies.”
“Ghost towns, empty mines and abandoned equipment are all iconic elements of the Western landscape,” Brooks said. “[These are] memories of civilizations that lived before ours and representations of the cyclical nature of life and death.”
Peter Whittenberger, an interdisciplinary artist, has combined his talents with the Northeastern Nevada Museum segment of the exhibit.
Whittenberger says his work explores “how the nature of the landscape serves as a continuous network of time and history.”
Whittenberger is originally from Montana but received his MFA at the University of Nevada Reno. He continues to work there as an adjunct professor for the art department.
“A lot of my ideas translated into video,” said Whittenberger. “I started to have some success with that. I like being on my computer.”
“I show a lot of my work in festivals. I just got commissioned to do a projection in downtown Denver with Denver Digerati. That’s through the Super Nova Festival. I have been showing there for the last four years. They show all these animations on all these LED screens around downtown.”
His CV boasts an extensive list of showings throughout the world.
Whittenberger did another projection piece here during the Elko Mural Expo in 2019.
“I like the accessibility of new media,” Whittenberger said. “Screens are everywhere. Somebody can watch it in the privacy of their own home. During Covid, a lot of festivals happened online so you were able to watch at your house.”
“Artists are going to make work no matter what. You build these communities online and you have these colleagues and friends all over the world.”
“He (Eric) mentioned what the town (Deewt) would look like,” Whittenberger said. “When my wife and I went to some ghost towns (Berlin Ichthyosaur State Park), these buildings (on screen) are based on structures that we saw there. It ties in with his work because I am very interested in the idea of landscape having its own history.”
The full exhibition will extend into 2022 with “The Apostolic Revelations of Jacob Earnest Deewt. The Forgotten Works, Aspirations, Parables, Predictions and Promises.”
“It will include over 100 pieces of art, paintings assemblage sculpture; four interior, immersive interactive installations; and one exterior installation, a 1,000 piece hand-assembled voodoo bottle wind chime.”
Brooks explained that the work is a “big ol’ stick poke in the eye of organized religion and mega churches.”
“I am writing shorts for the history of the town of Deewt, started by Thomas Nathan Deewt, my great, great, great great grandfather,” Brooks said. “Deewt is now a ghost town and the reverend is the last living soul of, not just the Deewt lineage, but the entire city. I’m finding land so there will be an actual location [of the town]”