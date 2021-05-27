Museum's upcoming exhibit is an experiential enterprise

“I like the accessibility of new media,” Whittenberger said. “Screens are everywhere. Somebody can watch it in the privacy of their own home. During Covid, a lot of festivals happened online so you were able to watch at your house.”

“Artists are going to make work no matter what. You build these communities online and you have these colleagues and friends all over the world.”

“He (Eric) mentioned what the town (Deewt) would look like,” Whittenberger said. “When my wife and I went to some ghost towns (Berlin Ichthyosaur State Park), these buildings (on screen) are based on structures that we saw there. It ties in with his work because I am very interested in the idea of landscape having its own history.”

The full exhibition will extend into 2022 with “The Apostolic Revelations of Jacob Earnest Deewt. The Forgotten Works, Aspirations, Parables, Predictions and Promises.”

“It will include over 100 pieces of art, paintings assemblage sculpture; four interior, immersive interactive installations; and one exterior installation, a 1,000 piece hand-assembled voodoo bottle wind chime.”

Brooks explained that the work is a “big ol’ stick poke in the eye of organized religion and mega churches.”