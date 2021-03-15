Music apps, elevators and spices take top prize at Elko County STEM Fair

But finding a project that reduced in-person interaction helped "without having to risk other people for a project," she added.

"Last year, my project relied on human interaction, so a lot of those types of projects couldn't be done due to the pandemic this year, but I'm glad to have had the idea to do something that didn't necessarily bank on human interaction," Martens said.

Neff said he was used to explaining his project to the judges in-person. However, he observed that using a multimedia presentation probably helped his project in the long run.

"I was thankful I could put a video in my online project, and I think that really helped," he said. With engineering projects it's hard to explain, but I think the video played a big part in explaining the project and actually having the judges understand it."

For Whitesides, he noted his project was put together at school with the help of his teacher.

"Mine wasn't that complicated," he said. "There were beakers, and I put in 100 ml of each food, then I tried each spice with those."