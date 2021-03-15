Music apps, elevators and spices take top prize at Elko County STEM Fair

ELKO – Curiosity and ingenuity were the driving factors for this year's grand prize winners of the 2021 Elko County STEM Fair.
Three juniors -- two from Elko High School and one from Owyhee -- took the top prizes this year for their projects that involved a musical app, a custom-built elevator, and using herbs and spices to preserve food items.
EHS junior Marlea Martens won the first grand prize and a $300 scholarship for creating "Note Drills," a free app that helps budding musicians learn to sight-read musical notes.
A band student, Martens said she developed the app as an outcome of the pandemic. Putting together a multimedia presentation, she used videos to document the app's design, coding and testing.
According to EHS band director Michael Broyles, Martens tested the app -- availabe for free on the iPhone App Store -- with seventh- and eighth-grade students. He noted it improved their sight-reading accuracy up to 80%.
"Comparing the improvement between students that used the app Marlea created and students who used more traditional methods, such as flashcards, the app was much more beneficial," Broyles wrote for her presentation.
Philip Neff won $250 as the second grand prize winner for constructing a small elevator within his house to assist his sister who has muscular dystrophy.
Watching his sister ascend a flight of stairs to reach her therapy pool, Neff said he realized the steps were becoming unsafe for her as her disease progressed. He engineered a lift to help her get to the pool safely.
"There are some options available for purchase online, but like most handicapped equipment, these products are expensive and hard to integrate into different settings," Neff wrote in his presentation. "… Most people need a cheaper and more custom option."
Junior Samuel Whitesides of Owyhee High School won the third grand prize and a $200 scholarship. He decided to test food preservation using oregano, rosemary, sage, cumin, salt and pepper on boiled beans, potatoes and tomato sauce.
"I hypothesized that out of the herbs and spices I selected, salt and sage would be more effective in preserving food" than the rest, he wrote in his presentation. In the end, his experiment concluded that cumin and oregano were the ones to prevent mold from forming in his test foods.
Although the students said there was little to no difference in preparing their projects for the STEM Fair, they missed a few things about the in-person fair.
Winners of the 2021 Elko County STEM Fair describe the changes from last year's in-person fair to this year's virtual fair.
"For me, I miss being in-person and in a room with everyone else's science fair projects because that was always a super-cool thing to walk around and look at projects," Martens said.
But finding a project that reduced in-person interaction helped "without having to risk other people for a project," she added.
"Last year, my project relied on human interaction, so a lot of those types of projects couldn't be done due to the pandemic this year, but I'm glad to have had the idea to do something that didn't necessarily bank on human interaction," Martens said.
Neff said he was used to explaining his project to the judges in-person. However, he observed that using a multimedia presentation probably helped his project in the long run.
"I was thankful I could put a video in my online project, and I think that really helped," he said. With engineering projects it's hard to explain, but I think the video played a big part in explaining the project and actually having the judges understand it."
For Whitesides, he noted his project was put together at school with the help of his teacher.
"Mine wasn't that complicated," he said. "There were beakers, and I put in 100 ml of each food, then I tried each spice with those."
Anita Collins, co-director of the STEM Fair, said she and co-director Sandi Braundstadter had to "rethink and revamp" the event, narrowing it down from the footprint of the Elko Convention Center to an online platform.
"[We were thankful] to come up with ideas to put this into the virtual world because there's a lot of changes behind the scenes that had to happen to make this fly," Collins said.
The school district's STEM Fair had about 20% of its normal participation, Collins noted. "We had 147 projects this year. We basically took whatever was out there."
Among the positive changes was incorporating videos into the projects, particularly for Martens' and Neff's presentations. Also, it allowed the judges to evaluate the presentations from home.
But mainly, anyone can access the STEM Fair online to view all projects and poster winners from the past and present.
"It is easy to navigate to find what you are looking for," Collins said.
The three grand prize winners qualified to enter the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair via video conference on May 3-6.
STEM Fair Poster winners
Five artists were recognized for their artwork in the 2019 STEM Fair, designing advertising posters that reflected the four elements of STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Senior Maura Sweeney of Spring Creek High School drew four women who represented their STEM fields: Chien-Shiung Wu, Radia Perlman, Edith Clark and Katherine Johnson.
Senior Sophie Taylor of Spring Creek High School created a composite of household images to represent STEM for her digital entry, including a calculator, plants and a circuit board.
This year's STEM Fair poster contest marked the fourth win and final year for Sweeney and Taylor.
Eighth-grader Camila Castaneda of Adobe Middle School said she used color combinations that were simple and worked together, drawing symbols and shapes to illustrate STEM.
Ivy League of Flag View Intermediate won the fourth- through sixth-grade category with a composite drawing with the state of Nevada over the American flag, STEM symbols and a bullseye to mark Elko.
Liza Benthen of Mountain View Elementary won in the kindergarten through third-grade category with a painting of the gas planets in the solar system.