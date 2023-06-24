SPRING CREEK – Mute swans have been introduced to the Spring Creek Marina in an effort to curtail the geese population leading into the summer recreation season.

The swans are making their home at the Marina as year-long residents that the Spring Creek Association is hoping will keep Canadian geese away and promote algae control.

Visitors to the Marina are asked not to feed or pet the swans and warned that they can be aggressive and territorial. Visitors can “observe but do not disturb.”

“Swans are not very vocal, and will hiss, grunt and snort if they feel threatened,” the SCA stated in a sign posted at the Marina.

Swans have a 20-30-year lifespan and are considered the second largest species of waterfowl. They are native to Europe and western North America, and found worldwide.

Purchased from Sunfish Farms in Salem, Utah, the birds cost $2,500 for the pair.

The association has worked with the guidance of a wildlife biologist and other experts to bring down the geese population.

Swans are also considered “voracious eaters” that consume about eight pounds of aquatic vegetation per day.

The association also purchased water quality chemicals for another $7,515.

The swans are another improvement to the Spring Creek Marina by the association, which has been preparing its amenities for summer recreation use.

Signs have been posted to remind members and non-members of basic rules and QR codes linked to amenity reservations.

Rules state that ATVs or OHVs, alcohol, smoking, fireworks, feeding wildlife and videotaping of guests or employees are prohibited.

Dogs are required be leashed and owners are required to clean up after their pets.

Children younger than 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

At the Marina, fishing from the dock is prohibited.

Amenities are free to property owners who are members of the Spring Creek Association, but there is a charge to non-members who live or own property outside the SCA.

In May, the board of directors implemented a new day pass and seasonal fee schedule for non-members.

For day usage, individuals are charged $5, families $25 and senior citizens $4.50.

Season passes – May through October – are $50 for individuals, $250 for families and $45 for senior citizens.

The association askes anyone who uses the amenities to enjoy the facilities responsibly and to report any issues or problems as they occur.

“Summertime is very busy at our amenities with many residents enjoying the outdoors. Please help the whole community by helping when you notice issues, things that need to be fixed or addressed by contacting the SCA office at frontdesk@springcreeknv.org or call 775-753-6295.”

“If there are serious issues, please contact local law enforcement or the non-emergency dispatch line at 775-777-7300.”

“It takes a village to keep things in order and we appreciate your help doing this.”