Name of snowmobiler killed in Lamoille Canyon avalanche released
Ethan Lulay

Ethan Lulay of Spring Creek is pictured running in an Elko League Meet on March 7, 2020, at Warrior Field in this Elko Daily file photo.

 ELKO DAILY FILE

The snowmobiler killed in Saturday’s avalanche in Lamoille Canyon has been identified as Ethan Lulay, 19, of Spring Creek.

Three snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche which occurred in the Castle Lake area of Lamoille Canyon on February 20, 2021 at approximately 11:53 a.m.

One of the snowmobilers was able to ride out and call for emergency services. The second snowmobiler sustained injuries during the avalanche. The third, Lulay, was killed in the avalanche.

Lulay’s body was recovered Sunday morning after a brief closure of Lamoille Canyon. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office wants to say thank you to Ruby 360 Lodge, Elko County Fire, Elko County Ambulance, Elko County Search and Rescue for their efforts in this recovery mission.

The names of the other snowmobilers involved are not being released at this time.

