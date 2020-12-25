Nathan's most memorable stories of 2020

My most memorable stories of the year are basically about getting to know an entirely new community and getting to know the gold mining industry. After relocating to Elko from Ohio last June, I wanted to experience as much of what Elko and the state of Nevada had to offer. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, I was able to do just that.

I received my introduction to gold mining courtesy of Nevada Gold Mines and a tour of its Cortez Complex, and was able to attend a community breakfast with Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow. These experiences helped provide a baseline of knowledge as I took over the Mining Quarterly magazine published by the Elko Daily Free Press.

As a lifelong history enthusiast, I decided to take a Fourth of July weekend trip to the historic mining town of Virginia City. I was struck with the history and beautiful setting, and decided to create a story series in Mining Quarterly that will feature a different historical Nevada mining town each issue. To date, I have featured both Ely and Virginia City, and am looking forward to exploring more of these towns and telling the story.