Nathan's most memorable stories of 2020
Nathan Havenner headshot

Nathan Havenner 

My most memorable stories of the year are basically about getting to know an entirely new community and getting to know the gold mining industry. After relocating to Elko from Ohio last June, I wanted to experience as much of what Elko and the state of Nevada had to offer. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, I was able to do just that.

I received my introduction to gold mining courtesy of Nevada Gold Mines and a tour of its Cortez Complex, and was able to attend a community breakfast with Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow. These experiences helped provide a baseline of knowledge as I took over the Mining Quarterly magazine published by the Elko Daily Free Press.

As a lifelong history enthusiast, I decided to take a Fourth of July weekend trip to the historic mining town of Virginia City. I was struck with the history and beautiful setting, and decided to create a story series in Mining Quarterly that will feature a different historical Nevada mining town each issue. To date, I have featured both Ely and Virginia City, and am looking forward to exploring more of these towns and telling the story.

Another highlight of the year was being able to cover the NHRA World Finals from Las Vegas over Halloween weekend. I am a lifelong fan of professional drag racing, so being able to stand by the starting line and experience the event as a journalist and photographer was an incredible experience.

1)      NHRA Crowns World Champions in Las Vegas

2)      Virginia City: balancing mining history with modern fun

3)      Mine tours: going where every MQ editor has gone before

4)      Nevada Gold Mines CEO discusses COVID-19 response

5)      Ely: preserving its past, ready for its future

