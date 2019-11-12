National Adoption Day celebrates families

“People are interested in it. A lot of people who are considering adoption -- or it’s getting near that point -- want to have their ceremony on Adoption Day. Parents who have adopted throughout the whole year get a flier so they can come join in on Adoption Day."

"The more we go along with this, the more people seem to know and are interested," she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Veronica Hagen, an adoption social worker at the state Division of Child and Family Services, agreed that Adoption Day has made a big difference in Elko County. When the committee started Adoption Day six years ago there were 12 children available for adoption and this year there is one.

“I think that educating our community has made a big difference,” said Hagen.

Yet there is always a big need for foster care in Elko County.

“One hundred percent in all areas we need foster homes,” said Hagen.

Private adoption is another avenue to a forever home. One of the main sponsors of this event is Premier Adoption Agency, the only local adoption agency in Northern Nevada. According to Teri Lockie of Premier Adoption Agency, this past year Premier assisted 62 infants in finding their forever homes.