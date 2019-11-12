National Adoption Day celebrates families

ELKO -- November is National Adoption Month and the local Committee for Adoption Day here in Elko County is getting ready to celebrate this year's new families created through adoption and foster care.
“A forever home is worth celebrating, it goes without saying” said committee chair Judge Nancy Porter.
The purpose of National Adoption Month is to educate communities about adoption and the need for foster care in our area. The Elko County Board of Commissioners recently declared Nov. 15, 2019 as Nation Adoption Day.
According to Porter, the purpose of National Adoption Day is to focus on the needs of foster children for forever families.
“So that’s the focus of the national group. It’s our focus as well, plus the need for more foster homes in Elko County, particularly the outlying areas,” she said.
Committee for Adoption Day members have decided to make Adoption Day more inclusive and celebrate the adoptive families and those involved each year. This can include not only child adoptions, but adult adoptions as well.
“Although National Adoption Day focuses on adoptions of foster children, we open it up for everybody who wants to adopt,” Porter said.
According to Porter, there is so little happiness that occurs in the courtroom that Adoption Day is becoming something positive to celebrate.
“People are interested in it. A lot of people who are considering adoption -- or it’s getting near that point -- want to have their ceremony on Adoption Day. Parents who have adopted throughout the whole year get a flier so they can come join in on Adoption Day."
"The more we go along with this, the more people seem to know and are interested," she said.
Veronica Hagen, an adoption social worker at the state Division of Child and Family Services, agreed that Adoption Day has made a big difference in Elko County. When the committee started Adoption Day six years ago there were 12 children available for adoption and this year there is one.
“I think that educating our community has made a big difference,” said Hagen.
Yet there is always a big need for foster care in Elko County.
“One hundred percent in all areas we need foster homes,” said Hagen.
Private adoption is another avenue to a forever home. One of the main sponsors of this event is Premier Adoption Agency, the only local adoption agency in Northern Nevada. According to Teri Lockie of Premier Adoption Agency, this past year Premier assisted 62 infants in finding their forever homes.
“As one of the sponsors, Premier Adoption Agency, a Nevada state licensed and Hague accredited agency, strives to reach out to communities and help educate those who are unfamiliar and are interested in knowing more about adoption,” said Lockie.
The committee also hopes to shed light on some of the negative misconceptions about adoption and foster care.
This year’s keynote speaker for the luncheon celebrating National Adoption Day is Nathan Hornback, who has two adopted daughters. He plans to share his experience about adoption and foster care by focusing on the question he gets asked most: “Why?”
“There’s been a lot of fear souring foster care,” said Hornback. “There’s so much joy in loving kids. Actual love isn’t safe, it never has been. Real love is a commitment and devotion before it’s a feeling, an emotion. I think if people could understand that, there’d be more foster care.”
Hornback will speak at the luncheon sponsored by Nevada Gold Mines on Nov. 15 at the Elko County Commission meeting room located at 540 Court St. The luncheon is private for adoptive families, however Adoption Day Committee members will be available at an information booth open to the public from 11 to 1 for those interested in more information about adoption and foster care.
For more information about private adoption call Teri Lockie at 775-340-0667. For more information on becoming a foster care provider call Lori Nicholls at 1-888-423-2659.