The University of Nevada, Reno, School of Public Health is one of nine institutions chosen by the National Institutes of Health to explore the efficacy and sustainability of harm reduction strategies in reducing overdose deaths. The research adds to federal efforts to curb fatal overdoses. More than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States in 2021, among them 786 in Nevada.

Harm reduction strategies can include overdose awareness training, naloxone distribution, needle exchange, and other programs. While strategies such as needle exchange programs stir strong reactions among people who see them as enabling bad behavior, the programs are intended to keep people alive. They benefit communities by reducing the spread of infectious diseases including HIV and hepatitis C.

The NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative will fund the national harm reduction research network through the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). In a December news release, NIDA called it the “largest pool of funding from NIH to date to study harm reduction strategies to address overdose deaths.”

The eight other institutions forming the network are Johns Hopkins University, New York University School of Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Research Triangle Institute (North Carolina), University of Chicago, University of Pittsburgh, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Weill Medical College of Cornell University. The network will look at multiple harm reduction programs and strategies.

University of Nevada, Reno, researchers, led by Professor Karla Wagner, Ph.D., of the School of Public Health, will examine the effectiveness of programs that recruit and train volunteer overdose responders from within the community of people who use drugs.

In the early 2000s in Southern California, Dr. Wagner began studying overdose responses among drug users, their social networks, and the impact of training individuals to recognize and respond to overdoses. Training included the use of naloxone, an opioid antagonist that can halt an overdose, at least temporarily, allowing time for medical providers to render assistance.

In an interview with Elko’s PACE Coalition, Dr. Wagner talked about her continuing research into overdose prevention. She has co-authored or contributed to dozens of papers on substance use and other risky behaviors. She worked on the Nevada Rural Opioid Overdose Response Project that expanded access to naloxone and helped to create Nevada’s 9-1-1 Good Samaritan Law.

Dr. Wagner described harm reduction as “a way of thinking that acknowledges that people do risky things. And that there are strategies that we can employ to reduce the risks. We might not be able to eliminate the risky behavior, but we can reduce the risk of harms to self, and to others, and to our relationships and our community,” she said.

She illustrated her thinking using driving, an activity that injures or kills many people each year. We don’t expect people to stop driving, she said. Instead, we look for ways to reduce the risk of serious consequences through the use of air bags, seat belts, and speed limits.

By meeting people who use drugs on their own terms, harm reduction provides opportunities to change behaviors and move people toward recovery. “I like to believe that abstinence is on a continuum of desirable outcomes,” Wagner said. “But if you have an overdose, and you die before you get there, that can’t be the only outcome for me,” she said.

“Much of the research into substance use, overdose, and strategies to reduce their impact comes from large metropolitan areas. So much of what we know about drug use in this country comes from places that are different [from Nevada], so I’m really excited about this,” Wagner said. Because of the relationships and “strong norms of community and caretaking” often found in rural areas, she sees an opportunity to develop innovative programs that can work in rural communities.

In addition to her work as part of the national harm reduction research network, Wagner is collaborating with colleagues in New Mexico to gather data about rising methamphetamine and opioid overdoses that could be used to develop and implement interventions to address the health impacts of both substances.

She and another researcher, Jennifer Pearson, Ph.D., are working to build a substance use research center at the University of Nevada, Reno. They will visit Elko next month to learn more about rural substance use and hope to include rural residents in the university’s research.

Dr. Pearson has studied tobacco regulation, marketing claims and practices, and their influence on public policies. She is expanding her research into how policies affecting all legal consumer substances such as cannabis, alcohol, and others interact with and affect public health.