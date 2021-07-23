National Night Out Aug. 3

ELKO – National Night Out 2021 is slated for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Elko City Park, featuring free food and activities for the community, and hosted by first responders who missed a year when the event last year was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“First responders from police, fire and emergency medical services (will) gather to allow the general public to meet first responders, watch demonstrations, see and handle equipment and vehicles and enjoy a hamburger or hot dog and a soft drink,” said Lt. Michael D. Palhegyi of the Elko Police Department.

He said there will be “displays, booths with free items and information, as well as free food prepared by local first responders.”

A poster for the event states there also will be musical entertainment.

National Night Out is not only a chance for the public to learn more about crime prevention and emergency services, but a chance for law enforcement to say thank you to citizens, according to the agenda for the Elko County Commissioners meeting on July 21.

Undersheriff Justin Ames told commissioners that if recent event turnouts are any indication, “this will be a major event with an uptick in people,” and he urged commissioners to volunteer to help at the National Night Out.