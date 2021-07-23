National Night Out Aug. 3

ELKO – National Night Out 2021 is slated for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Elko City Park, featuring free food and activities for the community, and hosted by first responders who missed a year when the event last year was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“First responders from police, fire and emergency medical services (will) gather to allow the general public to meet first responders, watch demonstrations, see and handle equipment and vehicles and enjoy a hamburger or hot dog and a soft drink,” said Lt. Michael D. Palhegyi of the Elko Police Department.
He said there will be “displays, booths with free items and information, as well as free food prepared by local first responders.”
A poster for the event states there also will be musical entertainment.
National Night Out is not only a chance for the public to learn more about crime prevention and emergency services, but a chance for law enforcement to say thank you to citizens, according to the agenda for the Elko County Commissioners meeting on July 21.
Undersheriff Justin Ames told commissioners that if recent event turnouts are any indication, “this will be a major event with an uptick in people,” and he urged commissioners to volunteer to help at the National Night Out.
Both the Elko City Council and Elko County Board of Commissioners approved proclamations supporting National Night Out.
The proclamation approved by commissioners stated that the event “provides a unique opportunity for Elko County to join forces with thousands of other communities across the country in promoting cooperative, police-community crime prevention efforts.”
The proclamation also stated that local citizens “play a vital role in assisting law enforcement through joint crime, drug and violence prevention efforts, and it is essential that all citizens of Elko County be aware of the importance of crime prevention programs and the impact that their participation can have on reducing crime, drugs and violence in Elko County.”
Elko City Council approved a similar resolution at its July 13 meeting.
The city proclamation states that “we, Mayor Reece Keener and Police Chief Ty Trouten, call upon all citizens of Elko to join the Elko Police Department and the National Association of Town Watch” for the Aug. 3 activities.
In tune with crime prevention, Ames also told commissioners at their July 21 meeting that the sheriff’s office expects to have an app ready within 60 days to help people connect with the department. The app also will include news releases and updates and more.
He said the app with be interactive with the community.
National Night Out is being sponsored by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, the Elko Police Department, the Elko County Juvenile Probation Department, PACE Coalition and the National Association of Town Watch.