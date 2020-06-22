Natural gas, internet on its way to Spring Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – The construction of a natural gas pipeline into Spring Creek could begin in July, accompanied by a new internet provider.

“Southwest Gas anticipates beginning work on the first phase of the Spring Creek Expansion project in mid to late July 2020,” the company said in a statement. “This phase of the Spring Creek Expansion project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.”

Three miles of high-pressure steel starting at 12th Street and Lamoille Highway will extend to the Elko Summit Estates, providing natural gas to those residents by the fall of 2020.

As the company constructs the pipeline along Lamoille Highway, Southwest Gas will design the rest of the expansion and obtain approvals as it moves toward Palace Parkway in Spring Creek.

“Our current timeline anticipates beginning construction in early spring of 2021,” the statement continued. “Residents and businesses within the Spring Creek area can expect to begin receiving outreach during that same time period.”

CC Communications announced the company began engineering and permitting a new project that will go in alongside the natural gas pipeline.