Natural gas, internet on its way to Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – The construction of a natural gas pipeline into Spring Creek could begin in July, accompanied by a new internet provider.
“Southwest Gas anticipates beginning work on the first phase of the Spring Creek Expansion project in mid to late July 2020,” the company said in a statement. “This phase of the Spring Creek Expansion project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.”
Three miles of high-pressure steel starting at 12th Street and Lamoille Highway will extend to the Elko Summit Estates, providing natural gas to those residents by the fall of 2020.
As the company constructs the pipeline along Lamoille Highway, Southwest Gas will design the rest of the expansion and obtain approvals as it moves toward Palace Parkway in Spring Creek.
“Our current timeline anticipates beginning construction in early spring of 2021,” the statement continued. “Residents and businesses within the Spring Creek area can expect to begin receiving outreach during that same time period.”
CC Communications announced the company began engineering and permitting a new project that will go in alongside the natural gas pipeline.
“This project will connect Spring Creek to our nearly 700 route miles of fiber in Nevada,” wrote Mark Feest, general manager and CEO of CC Communications.
The company could deliver fiber services to Elko Summit Estates in late 2020, “subject to the SW gas timeline,” Feest added.
“This will require CC Communications to construct a backhaul route from Mountain City Hwy to around 12th street and Lamoille Highway,” Feest said. “Thereafter, a joint trench with Southwest Gas will proceed down Lamoille Highway to the end of Spring Creek. This construction will be the mainline, or backbone, from which we will build into the residential and business locations.”
However, the project’s timeline and scope will depend upon third-party representatives. Feest added that nothing could be guaranteed, for now.
“The final timeline and scope remains the sole discretion of CC Communications management,” Feest wrote.
SafeLink Internet and White Cloud Networks are two other internet providers seeking to establish service to Spring Creek-area residents.
At springcreekgas.com, Southwest Gas provides natural gas facts, conversion information, construction updates, a link to a dedicated phone number and email address.
CC Communications' website, SpringCreekInternet.com, has updates and information on service plans in the Spring Creek and Elko regions.
