Natural gas, internet trench work starts Aug. 3

SPRING CREEK – Construction for Spring Creek’s natural gas pipeline is set to begin Aug. 3, including the installation of broadband internet for neighborhoods along Lamoille Highway.
Southwest Gas Corp. and CC Communications issued separate statements on Thursday regarding the installation of the utilities. Work will begin Aug. 3 on the right-of-way on Lamoille Highway from Elko Vista Drive towards Elko in preparation of the natural gas pipeline to the Spring Creek area, Southwest Gas stated in a press release.
Motorists are advised to be aware of the construction and obey all traffic controls posted on the roads.
Mark Feest, general manager and CEO of CC Communications, said his company and Nevada Department of Transportation are participating in a joint trench agreement with Southwest Gas. The project will install the mainline, or backbone, used to build into residential and business locations moving toward Spring Creek.
“CC Communications is still full steam ahead on that project and expects to have customers in Summit Estates ready for service in November/December 2020,” Feest said. “Additionally, we have expanded beyond the Southwest Gas joint trench, and we will be going into the neighborhoods in Elko off Pinion and Lamoille and off of 12th Street.”
Debra Gallo, director of regulatory projects for Southwest Gas Corp., updated the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors on July 22 on the progress of the expansion project.
Q&D Construction was awarded the bid for the initial phase of the project. Internal work has also begun on the second phase of the project to extend 9 miles of high-pressured steel along Lamoille Highway, ending at Palace Parkway, she told the board.
“Residents within the Spring Creek area should expect to receive direct outreach from the company in late 2020 or early 2021,” Gallo said.
The utility is available to those who elect to take the service, Gallo added.
The $61.9 million dollar natural gas expansion project was approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on Dec. 24.
For more information on the Spring Creek expansion, visit www.swgas.com , call 775-404-3346, or email springcreekoutreach@swgas.com. CC Communication timeline In late November, early December Summit Estates installation begins for residents of Elko Vista Drive, Lori Lane, Kimberly Lane, Elko Summit Drive, Murdock Way, Blue Summit Drive, Andy’s Way, and Ellen’s Way. In December, work begins for residents living on Pinion & Lamoille Highway, Stitzel Road, Rosewood Way, Cherrywood Way, Wildwood Way, Pinion Road, Primrose Lane, Larkspur Street, Harvest Lane, Oakwood Drive, Columbine Lane, Glenmoore Drive, and Liberty Drive. Next will be Clarkson Drive, Flagstone Drive, Village Parkway, Villa Drive, Stoneridge Drive, Castlewood Drive, Winchester Drive, Colt Drive, Sunrise Drive, Moon Drive and Rio Vista Court. “We will also be working with apartment owners along 12th between Sharps Access Road and Lamoille Highway in an effort to design a system into apartments there,” Feest said. “Services will also be available to businesses along 12th Street from Sharps Access Road and along Lamoille Highway to Pinion Road.” Construction timeline, packages and pricing, and pre-sign ups can be seen at either
CC Communication timeline
In late November, early December Summit Estates installation begins for residents of Elko Vista Drive, Lori Lane, Kimberly Lane, Elko Summit Drive, Murdock Way, Blue Summit Drive, Andy’s Way, and Ellen’s Way.
In December, work begins for residents living on Pinion & Lamoille Highway, Stitzel Road, Rosewood Way, Cherrywood Way, Wildwood Way, Pinion Road, Primrose Lane, Larkspur Street, Harvest Lane, Oakwood Drive, Columbine Lane, Glenmoore Drive, and Liberty Drive.
Next will be Clarkson Drive, Flagstone Drive, Village Parkway, Villa Drive, Stoneridge Drive, Castlewood Drive, Winchester Drive, Colt Drive, Sunrise Drive, Moon Drive and Rio Vista Court.
“We will also be working with apartment owners along 12th between Sharps Access Road and Lamoille Highway in an effort to design a system into apartments there,” Feest said. “Services will also be available to businesses along 12th Street from Sharps Access Road and along Lamoille Highway to Pinion Road.”
Construction timeline, packages and pricing, and pre-sign ups can be seen at eitherwww.springcreekinternet.com or www.elkobroadband.com .
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.