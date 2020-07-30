Natural gas, internet trench work starts Aug. 3

CC Communication timeline

In late November, early December Summit Estates installation begins for residents of Elko Vista Drive, Lori Lane, Kimberly Lane, Elko Summit Drive, Murdock Way, Blue Summit Drive, Andy’s Way, and Ellen’s Way.

In December, work begins for residents living on Pinion & Lamoille Highway, Stitzel Road, Rosewood Way, Cherrywood Way, Wildwood Way, Pinion Road, Primrose Lane, Larkspur Street, Harvest Lane, Oakwood Drive, Columbine Lane, Glenmoore Drive, and Liberty Drive.

Next will be Clarkson Drive, Flagstone Drive, Village Parkway, Villa Drive, Stoneridge Drive, Castlewood Drive, Winchester Drive, Colt Drive, Sunrise Drive, Moon Drive and Rio Vista Court.

“We will also be working with apartment owners along 12th between Sharps Access Road and Lamoille Highway in an effort to design a system into apartments there,” Feest said. “Services will also be available to businesses along 12th Street from Sharps Access Road and along Lamoille Highway to Pinion Road.”

Construction timeline, packages and pricing, and pre-sign ups can be seen at either