Nature Notes: A conversation about trees

Then I asked Gerry what tree species do best in Northern Nevada. He said for evergreens, Austrian and Scotch pines do well. Blue, green and Norway spruce are all nice trees. Douglas firs are nice and relatively rare in area yards. Bristlecone pines are also nice since they are our state tree.

For shade, or deciduous trees, there are maples, particularly Norway maples and red maples. Silver maples grow fine but their branches break easily under the weight of wet snow. Ash trees are strong—after all, baseball bats are made from ash trees. Linden trees have aromatic flowers and heart shaped leaves. Fruit trees are always welcome.

White oaks are good and strong and we refer to guys as strong as an oak. However, stay away from red oak since our soils do not meet their nutrient requirements.

Some trees have been overplanted here in northern Nevada. Each summer, Gerry gets calls asking why their trees are dying. When there are too many of a certain tree, a disease or bug can easily spread between so many hosts.

Oaks are rare enough it would take a long time for a disease to make the rounds. However, cottonwoods or quaking aspens are so common in Elko and Spring Creek that diseases spread easily. He also receives frequent phone calls about birch and locust trees having borer beetles.