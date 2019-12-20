Nature Notes: A conversation about trees

A friend and I were having breakfast at the Coffee Mug, and on this particular morning, the conversation turned to trees. Gerry Miller is a local conservation specialist who has worked a lot with trees. After all, his email moniker is nvtreeguy.
Gerry has been a long-time member, and former President, of the Nevada Shade Tree Council. His hobby is finding vacant lots and turning them into green spaces. He has done nearly eighty sites throughout Nevada, which has allowed him to evaluate various tree species for Nevada’s conditions.
Since this is December, we talked about Christmas trees and he scorned my use of an artificial tree. He likes the aromatic smells of firs and pinyon pines and the adventure of going into the hills to cut a fresh tree off public lands.
When I mentioned the ease of maintaining a plastic tree, he countered with advice for real Christmas trees. He checks all of his electrical cords and lights as he sets up his trees. He turns down the heat a few degrees and closes any heating vents that might be blowing directly on the tree. He waters his trees daily, saying “it’s amazing how much water a living tree in your house can consume in twenty-four hours.”
Sometimes he buys live Christmas trees, with root balls wrapped in burlap. He sets them up around December seventeenth and takes them down after the first of the year. The trees are retired to the garage until Presidents’ Day weekend, which he considered a perfect time to plant an evergreen in northern Nevada. He plants them away from overhead power lines, with plenty of growing space and has had 100% success. His yard has filled with such trees so he works with park staff of various nearby towns to find a spot to plant some these living Christmas trees.
Then I asked Gerry what tree species do best in Northern Nevada. He said for evergreens, Austrian and Scotch pines do well. Blue, green and Norway spruce are all nice trees. Douglas firs are nice and relatively rare in area yards. Bristlecone pines are also nice since they are our state tree.
For shade, or deciduous trees, there are maples, particularly Norway maples and red maples. Silver maples grow fine but their branches break easily under the weight of wet snow. Ash trees are strong—after all, baseball bats are made from ash trees. Linden trees have aromatic flowers and heart shaped leaves. Fruit trees are always welcome.
White oaks are good and strong and we refer to guys as strong as an oak. However, stay away from red oak since our soils do not meet their nutrient requirements.
Some trees have been overplanted here in northern Nevada. Each summer, Gerry gets calls asking why their trees are dying. When there are too many of a certain tree, a disease or bug can easily spread between so many hosts.
Oaks are rare enough it would take a long time for a disease to make the rounds. However, cottonwoods or quaking aspens are so common in Elko and Spring Creek that diseases spread easily. He also receives frequent phone calls about birch and locust trees having borer beetles.
This led to the next question of how should I care for the trees in my yard. His first answer was water them frequently. Evaporation studies conducted by the University of Nevada showed a 25-year old evergreen can consume 25 gallons of water during a summer day and 10 gallons during those January thaws when the temperature reaches almost fifty degrees. To prepare trees for winter, Gerry recommends deeply watering trees in the fall. Other tips are to cut the grass away from the base of the trees, out to the tree’s drip line if possible. A mulch layer will help retain moisture, and never apply lawn weed and feed any closer than the trees’ drip lines.
His final advice to me was pick a tree that has shown to do well, plant it where it will have room to grow, and give it plenty of water. That and get rid of my fake Christmas tree.