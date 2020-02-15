Nature Notes: An updated view of Elko

An important event occurred recently, an event that benefits landowners, land managers and amateurs like myself. Google Earth updated their aerial photography of this area. The last update had been done in 2014, but aerial photographs were again taken on August 31, 2019.
The updated views show a lot of changes in the last five years. New aerial photos show roads that have been built, buildings that have gone up, and, unfortunately, fires that have changed the landscape.
When I realized new aerial photos were available, I naturally first looked at my yard. Even better, Google Earth has a historic imagery slider, allowing me to look at old views going back to 1994. The resolution was much worse then, but I could see my property long before I owned it. Back then, my yard was mostly bare ground. The next update was in 2002, which showed some greenery. In 2009 and 2014, trees had grown, and shrubs began dotting the yard. Today, much of the back yard is hidden beneath trees.
Google Earth also has a measuring option that I use to check the lengths of my walks. The new photos include a recently built county road, which helps in my measurements. Looking around, I found that the horizontal distance between Angel Lake and Smith’s Lake is only a half mile and 800 feet higher, although I know the trail is 1 ½ miles long.
Looking at past views is not always good. I often walk my dogs on some nearby BLM-managed land. In 1994, this land had lots of two-track roads created by ATVs and vehicles, but today’s images show a proliferation of even more roads. Not only do roads appear on the newer images, but over the years, they expand in width. Another use for the historical imagery is to look at any area gold mine and watch it expand over the years.
Since the new aerial photos were taken in August, 2019, they show a burned landscape a year after the Range2 fire in Lamoille Canyon. Maps may show the extent of the burn, but seeing it on actual aerial photos is more heart breaking. After a year of recovery, areas of the canyon sides still show black from the burned mountain mahogany trees.
The Spring Creek Shooting Range shows evidence of the two wildfires started from the range. One fire had burned shortly before these aerial photos and the fire scar shows black with red fire retardant along one edge. The Range 2 fire scars from the year before can also be seen.
I use Google Earth to look at all sorts of sites. I zoomed in on Paris, France to see where the recently burned Notre Dame Cathedral sat in the city, although the image did not yet show the burned building. I checked out overhead view of the pyramids in Egypt and searched for bison herds in Yellowstone National Park.
Of course, Google Earth is used by professionals more than amateurs like myself watching my yard change. Josh Nichols is the U.S. Forest Service District Ranger for this area. He said the Forest Service uses it quite a bit, and aerial photography provides an easy way to orient a map. Not only is it easy to use and free, a multitude of tools are available to overlay other data on top of it. Obviously, more current data is better, but those older images in Google Earth also allow them to monitor trends.