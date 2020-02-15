Nature Notes: An updated view of Elko

An important event occurred recently, an event that benefits landowners, land managers and amateurs like myself. Google Earth updated their aerial photography of this area. The last update had been done in 2014, but aerial photographs were again taken on August 31, 2019.

The updated views show a lot of changes in the last five years. New aerial photos show roads that have been built, buildings that have gone up, and, unfortunately, fires that have changed the landscape.

When I realized new aerial photos were available, I naturally first looked at my yard. Even better, Google Earth has a historic imagery slider, allowing me to look at old views going back to 1994. The resolution was much worse then, but I could see my property long before I owned it. Back then, my yard was mostly bare ground. The next update was in 2002, which showed some greenery. In 2009 and 2014, trees had grown, and shrubs began dotting the yard. Today, much of the back yard is hidden beneath trees.

Google Earth also has a measuring option that I use to check the lengths of my walks. The new photos include a recently built county road, which helps in my measurements. Looking around, I found that the horizontal distance between Angel Lake and Smith’s Lake is only a half mile and 800 feet higher, although I know the trail is 1 ½ miles long.

