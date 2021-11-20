Nature Notes: Bear 399 is causing problems

Bear 399 is arguably the most famous bear in the world. She is a 25-year-old grizzly bear that has successfully raised numerous cubs, mainly inside Grand Teton National Park. A mob of photographers and bear lovers closely follow her movements. She is surrounded daily with people. Her most incredible accomplishment is she is now raising four cubs.

However, Bear 399 and her four cubs are causing headaches around Jackson Hole, Wyoming. One of the best escapades was when they strolled through downtown Jackson, Wyoming a few nights ago. The five bears passed the police station and were gently herded into a less populous area.

The four cubs were born during hibernation two years ago. They spent last spring and summer drawing crowds inside the park. They spent the fall south of the park, close to Jackson. They returned to the park in December, primarily feeding on gut piles left behind by elk hunters and wounded-and-lost elk. Mom and four cubs then hibernated together last winter, although they did not enter their den until January.

All five bears should hibernate together again this winter before mom kicks out the cubs next spring. The yearling cubs are now so large, it is difficult to pick out mom in photos, other than she is usually in the lead. It is hard to imagine a hibernation den that can hold five “nearly” full size bears.

These five bears are beloved in the Jackson Hole area. It is also fair to say, these five bears have the area in a frenzy. This fall, the bears left the safety of the park to wander through neighborhoods bordering Jackson. They have been seen as far south as Hoback Junction, 12 miles south of Jackson. The bears have come close to being hit by vehicles on busy highways.

The largest problem this year is Bear 399 and cubs are accessing more “unnatural” foods. Since August, there have been 10 conflicts with Bear 399, increasing the likelihood of potentially dangerous encounters. In recent days, the bears have been tearing into beehives, licking up livestock feed, and getting into compost and garbage.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has become concerned. They are now involved in tracking the bears and trying to protect both bears and people. Agents and associates have begun hazing the bears away from houses, using nonlethal projectiles known as cracker shells. The bears have been chased off five times after raiding beehives and accessing livestock feed in southern Jackson Hole.

Recently, an interagency team radio-collared two of the yearling cubs to monitor their location and help stop human-bear conflicts.

Area residents are also working to reduce bear conflicts. Jackson is contemplating requiring bear-proof garbage cans for the town. Although beehives and livestock feed do not legally need to be protected from bears, people are placing electric fence around beehives, cleaning up uneaten livestock feed, and covering compost bins. With Bear 399 and cubs nearby, drivers are being warned to slow down and stay alert.

The Jackson Hole News places polls in their newspaper. A recent poll asked: “What should wildlife officials do about Grizzly 399 and four cubs hanging around Jackson?” The two choices picked the most out of 229 votes were “Clean up our trash and let them roam wherever they want, (100 votes, 44%)” and “Trap, collar and relocate them to a remote spot, (99 votes, 43%)”. But 30 votes came in for “Sadly, the clock is ticking for their time on this earth; they should be killed before a human gets hurt”. A big worry is Bear 399 and cubs may run into a less tolerant resident, one not enamored with the bears, and one that might shoot a bear.

The hope is to see them return to Grand Teton National Park, but the USFWS is looking at other options such as forcefully relocating them if that does not happen. Agencies have discussed relocating the bears in the past but have not found a good destination.

Another worry is mom is teaching her four sub-adult, 200-pound, bears how to find food. Next spring when they leave her company, they may return to these food gathering techniques. The Wyoming Game and Fish’s large carnivore division knows they will be busy next spring.

Bear 399 and cubs provide a grand story with an unknown ending. Their story may end tragically. We will hope for the best.

