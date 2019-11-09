Nature Notes: Eagle Scout project helping Lamoille Canyon

Volunteerism takes different shapes. For his Boy Scout Eagle Project, Nathan Morrill is helping sagebrush return to the lower portion of Lamoille Canyon that burned in the Range 2 fire last year.

He had plenty of help since 22 volunteers spent last Saturday morning helping him. Their day started on a portion of the South Fork Reservation, where they cut branches from living low sagebrush plants. His project had been timed to ensure these low sagebrush branches would be carrying mature seeds.

The group then traveled to Lamoille Canyon where their destination was burned land near the Talbot Creek Hiking Trail. The collected sagebrush branches were placed in 25 piles. Each pile was held down with netting staked to the ground.

The hope is that next summer, small sagebrush plants will be found near each of these sagebrush “carcasses,” made up of the dead branches. During winter, seeds will naturally drop off the placed branches, along with dead leaves and flower parts. This litter will help cover and protect the seeds. The piled branches will collect snow, providing the seeds with additional moisture.

This simple idea is a continuation of research begun by Kent McAdoo and carried on by the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group. They have placed carcasses at 10 different areas of burned land around the county.