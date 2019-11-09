Nature Notes: Eagle Scout project helping Lamoille Canyon

Volunteerism takes different shapes. For his Boy Scout Eagle Project, Nathan Morrill is helping sagebrush return to the lower portion of Lamoille Canyon that burned in the Range 2 fire last year.
He had plenty of help since 22 volunteers spent last Saturday morning helping him. Their day started on a portion of the South Fork Reservation, where they cut branches from living low sagebrush plants. His project had been timed to ensure these low sagebrush branches would be carrying mature seeds.
The group then traveled to Lamoille Canyon where their destination was burned land near the Talbot Creek Hiking Trail. The collected sagebrush branches were placed in 25 piles. Each pile was held down with netting staked to the ground.
The hope is that next summer, small sagebrush plants will be found near each of these sagebrush “carcasses,” made up of the dead branches. During winter, seeds will naturally drop off the placed branches, along with dead leaves and flower parts. This litter will help cover and protect the seeds. The piled branches will collect snow, providing the seeds with additional moisture.
This simple idea is a continuation of research begun by Kent McAdoo and carried on by the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group. They have placed carcasses at 10 different areas of burned land around the county.
Last fall, five experimental sagebrush carcasses were placed in this same area of Lamoille Canyon. The group wanted to see if caches would help low sagebrush become established. This summer, the group counted 53 new sagebrush plants near last year’s carcasses. More seedlings will likely appear next year near these carcasses.
Knowing the carcass idea works with low sagebrush, Nathan’s project carried it farther by creating more carcasses to further sagebrush repopulation. Last year’s experimentation appeared to show that carcasses placed on spots with lots of ash — spots where shrubs burned last year — helped seed germination, so Nathan’s project directed volunteers to those type spots.
Sagebrush needs help returning to burned land because of how its seeds are spread. Sagebrush produces tiny, round seeds. Their only transport mechanism is wind and the seeds typically end up only a few feet from the mother plant. When an area burns off, sagebrush requires decades to repopulate the burned area. Seeds and new plants must slowly work their way in from the sides.
Plants around the perimeter of the burn produce seeds that may manage to move only a few feet into the burned area. These seeds produce plants that a few years later bear more seeds that may be transported a few more feet into the burned area.
Aerial seeding helps sagebrush repopulate an area but individual seeds have a poor record of survival. The use of carcasses speeds up the repopulation process by creating islands of seed-producing sagebrush. Repopulation works its way in from the burn perimeter, plus repopulation spreads out from each island of sagebrush, speeding up the process.