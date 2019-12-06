Nature Notes: Experimenting in Southfork Meadows

The Meadows is a part of South Fork State Recreation Area upriver from the reservoir. I enjoy walking its three-mile looping trail called the Humboldt Trail.

Last year I wrote a column on the Meadows and the problem it had with weeds. A walk this fall showed an improvement and also showed the amount of work that has been done on the Meadows.

Gary Reese is a Resource Management Officer with the Nevada Department of Forestry, and is responsible for much of the work done to improve this part of the state park. The Meadows also offers a unique chance to experiment with rehabilitation techniques that can be used elsewhere. Nevada State Parks allows state parks to work with collaborators like NDF. As with any experiment, it does not always go right.

In 2018, 80% of the area was sprayed with herbicide for perennial pepperweed and various thistles. This 2018 work created patches of bare ground that helped prepare conditions for this spring. This year, 90% of the area needed to be sprayed.

A big impact on the Meadows, good and bad, was this last spring’s abundant water. The South Fork of the Humboldt River runs through the Meadows and it flooded six feet deep in areas. The walking trail from the parking lot to the river kiosk was under water.