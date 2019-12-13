Nature Notes: Fall collection of sagebrush seed

A group of volunteers spent a recent Saturday collecting sagebrush seed. The actual seed is so small, it would take about 1.7-2.4 million seeds to make up a pound, (depending on the sagebrush species).
Sagebrush compensates for tiny seeds by creating lots of them, anywhere from 350,000 to one million seeds per plant.
Over summer, sagebrush appears taller as flower stalks grow vertically from the tops of the plants. In early fall, these stalks contain leaves and thousands of tiny flowers.
The Department of Wildlife coordinated the event and carefully scheduled the volunteer day for the Saturday before Thanksgiving, knowing the sagebrush flowers would have matured and the flowering stocks would contain viable seeds.
The method of collection was to simply strip everything off these flowering stocks. People carried plastic buckets as they moved from bush to bush, dropping handfuls of material into the bucket.
The group collected enough seed material to fill eight large canvas bags. They then had an appreciated lunch of chili paid for by the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group and prepared by the Lamoille Women’s Club.
The bags were taken to the Nevada Division of Forestry Wells Conservative Camp where workers spread the bag contents on large tarps to dry the material. They then passed it through screens to get rid of debris. The small florets containing tiny seeds dropped through the screens. This cleaned material was sent to NDOW ready to be spread on burned areas to begin sagebrush return. Since this seed was collected at the Spring Creek Campground area, it will be used to help recover from recent fires in the Ruby Mountains.
Sagebrush is Nevada’s state flower since it literally carpets the state, but most people have never seen a sagebrush flower. It is highly adapted to its cold, dry habitat, and fall flowering is one of those adaptations.
Most flowers bloom in the spring, with some actually producing flowers before spring leaves appear. Plants producing spring blooms use energy for those blooms produced during the previous summer and stored over winter.
If last summer was a poor production year, perhaps because of a dry year, fewer nutrients may be available for this spring’s blooms even though this spring had a good water supply. Few blooms were produced when this spring’s conditions could have supported more. Perhaps last summer was a good year so the plants stored a lot of nutrients, and perhaps this spring is dry. The plants put out lots of blooms which were wasted.
The strategy for sagebrush plants is to produce fall flowers using the energy collected and stored during that same summer. A good summer produces a lot of blooms and a good production of seeds while a bad year sees fewer flowers.
Plants producing spring flowers grow them in easier conditions. Late summer is a harsh time to produce sagebrush flowers. Photosynthesis is at its lowest production level during the heat of summer. Sagebrush counters this by growing small leaves on the flowering stalks. These leaves conduct enough photosynthesis to produce the flowers on its same stalk, without burdening the rest of the plant.
Other flowering plants create large, flashy flowers to attract pollinating insects. Sagebrush has no need for colorful flowers since wind pollinates its flowers. The winds of August and September carry clouds of sagebrush pollen across the landscape to pollinate flowers on other sagebrush.
Sagebrush’s tiny seeds make it easier for wind to carry them away from the mother plant. Creating small seeds also requires a lot less energy.
Sagebrush is good at conserving energy. Producing more seeds during the fall following a summer of good water conditions, and fewer seeds during dry years, helps it conserve energy. Fall flowering ensures it can adjust flower numbers based on the current conditions.