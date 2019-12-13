Nature Notes: Fall collection of sagebrush seed

A group of volunteers spent a recent Saturday collecting sagebrush seed. The actual seed is so small, it would take about 1.7-2.4 million seeds to make up a pound, (depending on the sagebrush species).

Sagebrush compensates for tiny seeds by creating lots of them, anywhere from 350,000 to one million seeds per plant.

Over summer, sagebrush appears taller as flower stalks grow vertically from the tops of the plants. In early fall, these stalks contain leaves and thousands of tiny flowers.

The Department of Wildlife coordinated the event and carefully scheduled the volunteer day for the Saturday before Thanksgiving, knowing the sagebrush flowers would have matured and the flowering stocks would contain viable seeds.

The method of collection was to simply strip everything off these flowering stocks. People carried plastic buckets as they moved from bush to bush, dropping handfuls of material into the bucket.

The group collected enough seed material to fill eight large canvas bags. They then had an appreciated lunch of chili paid for by the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group and prepared by the Lamoille Women’s Club.