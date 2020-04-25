Nature Notes: Glacial moraines in plain view

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anyone in Spring Creek can look up at the gorgeous Ruby Mountains and see one of their unique qualities. These mountains were heavily glaciated during the last two glacial periods, the most heavily glaciated range in the Great Basin. From anywhere in Spring Creek, a glacial artifact can be easily seen.

Seitz Canyon shows this artifact. To find Seitz Canyon, look at Ruby Dome. Everyone can pick out that glacially carved peak. Look below and slightly to the left of that peak, to see Seitz Canyon with its tall cliffs on the right side. This rugged canyon’s U-shape shows it was heavily glaciated during past ice ages

The Rubies show clear evidence of the last two glacial advances. The earlier advance took place about 150,000 years ago. At that time, glaciers ground their way down most of these canyons. A glacier perhaps 1,000 feet deep scraped its way down Lamoille Canyon. It advanced out the canyon’s mouth onto the open slopes. A similar glacier advanced down Seitz Canyon and finally stopped outside its canyon mouth.

Glaciers are not merely chunks of ice, however, since the ice contains numerous boulders, rocks, along with sand and gravel it has plucked from the canyon floor and sides. Other rock material came loose from the upper canyon walls and slid down onto the glacier’s top.