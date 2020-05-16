Nature Notes: GPS technology on the ranch

GPS technology has been in use for years in tracking wildlife, such as NDOW’s collars on mule deer. This same technology is beginning to be used in livestock management.
The American Prairie Reserve in Montana manages 849 bison on three properties, as of the fall of 2019. They had a simple question, the same that many managers of livestock have. How much of the 25,000-acre Sun Prairie management unit was being used by the resident bison?
To find the answer, they attached solar powered GPS ear tags to 89 bison. These tags cost less than $50 each, and were developed by mOOvement, an Australian manufacturer.
The ear tags weigh about 30 grams, or roughly the weight of a AA battery. To receive the signals from these ear tags, three towers were erected to cover the 25,000-acre area of rolling prairie. The tags collect the hourly position of each bison.
A map of data points shows that during February of 2020, bison used almost all the land. Further analysis will show which areas are used more often and which areas are most important for bison. GPS technology will allow them to learn these important answers.
Around Elko, a project is just beginning to take shape. The Cottonwood and Maggie Creek Ranches are preparing to test the use of virtual fencing systems. This uses GPS technology to not only monitor cattle but to manage them. This project is in its infancy so there are many unanswered questions about large-scale applications on Nevada rangelands.
The idea behind virtual fencing is to have cattle wear collars that have GPS capabilities. The collars issue signals to cattle when they approach the boundary of where they are supposed to be. The collars are powered either by small solar cells or by batteries that last from 1-2 years (depending on the brand).
Towers or base stations are needed to provide coverage of the area used by these cattle. The towers would be small, perhaps 20 feet tall, and powered by solar cells.
The other component of virtual fencing systems is the computer software provided by the virtual fence company. It links the collars to a map of the ranch. The rancher would use this software on a phone or tablet to draw virtual fence lines, defining an area where they want the cattle to stay.
Towers would transfer instructions to the collars about the locations of the boundaries. As a cow wandered near the boundary of this area, they would hear a warning sound. If they continued, they would receive a mild shock. This should turn them back from crossing the boundary.
Jon Griggs is the manager of the Maggie Creek Ranch. Jon told me, “I hope it will be useful for a couple of things, one is to discourage cows from camping in sensitive places like riparian areas and the other is to encourage cows to camp in areas that need them for noxious weed treatments or fine fuels reduction.”
Agee Smith is the owner of the Cottonwood Ranch. He told me they want to use cattle as a tool to improve range conditions. The hope is this technology will give them better control of the animals.
Paul Meiman is an Associate Professor with UNR and Rangeland Extension Specialist. He is putting together this project. He feels if this part is feasible, then the next step might be virtual herding. If a ranch wants the cattle to move West, perhaps they can do it by changing the virtual fence lines confining the cattle. For example, if a rancher first opens up the west side of the perimeter by moving it to the west and then begins moving the eastern boundary westward, this might provoke the cattle to slowly move to the west.
There is a lot of interest in this project and Paul has received grants and money from agencies to support the work. The cost of virtual fencing is currently difficult to estimate, in part because these systems are not yet commercially available in the US. Also, different companies use different pricing models. Perhaps, based on current pricing from a couple of different companies, virtual fencing for a hypothetical ranch over a 10-year period with 500 head of cattle would be around $150,000 to $200,000.
Paul is quick to say virtual fencing or virtual herding should not replace people on the land interacting with livestock. This technology could be a good additional tool for a ranch, providing ranchers with more flexibility and more opportunities for livestock management.
Some of the other uses being discussed for GPS technology are mind boggling. A search on the Internet brought up several ideas. Tracking bulls so a ranch knows if their expensive bulls are where they should be. Some collars come with accelerometers and can report if a cow is moving, eating or resting. Collars could monitor how long cattle stay in riparian areas. Theft detection might be a possibility because the movement of a herd would show if they are meandering or being driven. It may even be possible to detect sickness based on animal movement.
I could see the day when the normal cost of ranching is outfitting every cow with a collar. Think of the management options that technology would give a rancher, since they would know exactly where every cow is located. The need for towers is problematic but perhaps future technology will allow satellite reception.
