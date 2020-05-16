Nature Notes: GPS technology on the ranch

Agee Smith is the owner of the Cottonwood Ranch. He told me they want to use cattle as a tool to improve range conditions. The hope is this technology will give them better control of the animals.

Paul Meiman is an Associate Professor with UNR and Rangeland Extension Specialist. He is putting together this project. He feels if this part is feasible, then the next step might be virtual herding. If a ranch wants the cattle to move West, perhaps they can do it by changing the virtual fence lines confining the cattle. For example, if a rancher first opens up the west side of the perimeter by moving it to the west and then begins moving the eastern boundary westward, this might provoke the cattle to slowly move to the west.

There is a lot of interest in this project and Paul has received grants and money from agencies to support the work. The cost of virtual fencing is currently difficult to estimate, in part because these systems are not yet commercially available in the US. Also, different companies use different pricing models. Perhaps, based on current pricing from a couple of different companies, virtual fencing for a hypothetical ranch over a 10-year period with 500 head of cattle would be around $150,000 to $200,000.