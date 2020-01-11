Nature Notes: History of the National Elk Refuge

This is the first of two columns about the National Elk Refuge. Refuge managers are making changes to the supplemental feeding of elk and bison. Before explaining these changes in the next column, I tell how the refuge got to this point.
Historically, elk migrated through the Jackson Hole country to winter ranges farther to the southeast. In the late 1800s, communities, ranches, fields and pastures replaced elk feeding areas. Fences and indiscriminate hunting disrupted the migration routes and elk began spending the winter in Jackson Hole.
At one time, it is estimated the area elk herd numbered 50,000 animals. The winter of 1889-1890 was severe and about 20,000 elk died of starvation. More hard winters in 1909 and 1911 left less than 10,000 elk wintering in Jackson Hole. During the severe winter of 1909, elk invaded ranches, their haystacks and the streets of Jackson. Dead elk littered the ground everywhere.
In 1909, supplemental feeding for wintering elk began when settlers raised $600 to buy hay. The next year, the state of Wyoming pitched in $5,000 for hay. In 1911, the U.S. Congress appropriated $20,000 for immediate feeding of wintering elk and in the next year, appropriated $45,000 and created the National Elk Refuge.
The refuge gradually grew to a total of 24,700 acres. It is bordered by the town of Jackson to the south, Bridger-Teton National Forest to the east and Grand Teton National Park to the north and west.
Over the years, the number of wintering elk has averaged 7,500. At first, hay was grown on the refuge for the supplemental feeding, but haying was discontinued, and alfalfa pellets began being used in 1975.
In 1938, the Rotary Club built the first antler arch in Jackson. They gave a donation to the local Boy Scout troop in return for help in gathering fallen antlers off the refuge. In 1957, the Boy Scouts began a regular program of gathering dropped antlers on the refuge, as a service project to help the refuge. Antlers in the grass were hard on haying equipment.
In 1968, The first public antler auction was held in Jackson. At first, the Boy Scouts kept the money obtained from the auctions, and there was not much of a market, mainly furniture and jewelry makers. As the antlers brought in more money, the refuge changed the agreement. The Boy Scouts kept 25% of the money for the gathering and the refuge kept 75% to help pay for the elk feeding. With the beginning of the Oriental antler market, the auction has mushroomed.
In 2019, the auction’s 52nd year, the Jackson District Boy Scouts and their leaders donated about 2,000 hours to the auction and gathered 10,320 pounds of antlers. The auction raised $186,227 and the Boy Scouts made $46,556 for their programs.
The public cannot gather antlers on the refuge nor in Grand Teton National Park but can gather on the neighboring Forest Service land, beginning on May 1. People often go out early and pile up antlers, then at midnight on May 1, they drive out to retrieve them.
In 1943, elk hunting was begun on areas of the Refuge. In 1965, the Jaycees began offering concession sleigh rides to the public to view elk up close. Later, the sleigh rides were managed by the Grand Teton Natural History Association.
In historical times, bison lived in the Jackson Hole Valley but were killed off by the late 1800s. They returned in 1948 when 20 bison were brought from Yellowstone National Park for a wildlife park near the small town of Moran. In 1975, the herd then 11 animals, escaped the enclosure and the next year, the National Park Service decided to allow them to range freely in Grand Teton National Park.
In 1975, the bison herd, then 18 animals, found the refuge and began wintering along its northern edge. This was allowed since they were eating native vegetation. But in 1980, they found the elk feeding line and began eating the supplemental elk food. Bison are disruptive and chase elk off their feeding lines so bison were soon given a separate feeding line. With this supply of winter food, bison numbers have grown to over 1,000 animals, and keeping bison and elk separated is getting harder.
In 2007, a Bison and Elk Management Plan was completed and used to manage animals for the next 15 years in Grand Teton National Park and the National Elk Refuge. A new management plan has been created and the next column will talk about the planned changes for the next 15 years.