Over the years, the number of wintering elk has averaged 7,500. At first, hay was grown on the refuge for the supplemental feeding, but haying was discontinued, and alfalfa pellets began being used in 1975.

In 1938, the Rotary Club built the first antler arch in Jackson. They gave a donation to the local Boy Scout troop in return for help in gathering fallen antlers off the refuge. In 1957, the Boy Scouts began a regular program of gathering dropped antlers on the refuge, as a service project to help the refuge. Antlers in the grass were hard on haying equipment.

In 1968, The first public antler auction was held in Jackson. At first, the Boy Scouts kept the money obtained from the auctions, and there was not much of a market, mainly furniture and jewelry makers. As the antlers brought in more money, the refuge changed the agreement. The Boy Scouts kept 25% of the money for the gathering and the refuge kept 75% to help pay for the elk feeding. With the beginning of the Oriental antler market, the auction has mushroomed.

In 2019, the auction’s 52nd year, the Jackson District Boy Scouts and their leaders donated about 2,000 hours to the auction and gathered 10,320 pounds of antlers. The auction raised $186,227 and the Boy Scouts made $46,556 for their programs.