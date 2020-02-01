Nature Notes: How animals survive the winter

The temperature was 18 degrees as I walked my two terriers through sagebrush near my home. They were running ahead of me as a jackrabbit jumped into view from a sagebrush close to the road. It streaked away and was quickly out of sight.

I walked over to the sagebrush so quickly vacated and peered down through a short snow tunnel to a small, rounded space matted against the ground. When I reached into it, I could still feel the warmth from the jackrabbit.

This is how jackrabbits survive the bitterly cold winter nights. I could not help but think they are much better at winter than myself, with my fogged-up glasses, my thick cap and hood, and my cold hands encased in thick gloves.

Black-tail jackrabbits do not hibernate or dig a tunnel for winter shelter. About all they do is create a “scrape” for sleeping. They scrape a small depression at the base of a sagebrush, where vegetation hems it in and creates a micro-climate. The insulated space and the jackrabbit body temperature keeps the scrape much warmer than outside. As snow builds up, this creates even more insulation.

I have seen jackrabbits emerge from a foot-deep tunnel in the snow. They probably do not dig down through snow but push upward to leave their scrape after a new snowfall and then return to the same snow tunnel.