Nature Notes: How animals survive the winter

The temperature was 18 degrees as I walked my two terriers through sagebrush near my home. They were running ahead of me as a jackrabbit jumped into view from a sagebrush close to the road. It streaked away and was quickly out of sight.
I walked over to the sagebrush so quickly vacated and peered down through a short snow tunnel to a small, rounded space matted against the ground. When I reached into it, I could still feel the warmth from the jackrabbit.
This is how jackrabbits survive the bitterly cold winter nights. I could not help but think they are much better at winter than myself, with my fogged-up glasses, my thick cap and hood, and my cold hands encased in thick gloves.
Black-tail jackrabbits do not hibernate or dig a tunnel for winter shelter. About all they do is create a “scrape” for sleeping. They scrape a small depression at the base of a sagebrush, where vegetation hems it in and creates a micro-climate. The insulated space and the jackrabbit body temperature keeps the scrape much warmer than outside. As snow builds up, this creates even more insulation.
I have seen jackrabbits emerge from a foot-deep tunnel in the snow. They probably do not dig down through snow but push upward to leave their scrape after a new snowfall and then return to the same snow tunnel.
Mice and voles spend winter in the subnivean zone, that layer between the snow base and the ground. Here, they sleep in insulated ball-shape nests made of dry grasses. The subnivean zone is out of the wind and always at or slightly warmer than freezing. Warmth from the earth and the covering insulation of snow maintains this temperature as they tunnel around looking for food.
Beavers perhaps do the best job of protecting themselves from winter, and their dams and ponds are there for just this purpose. They do not hibernate and usually spend all winter out of the cold. When the pond freezes over, they spend most of their winter inside their lodge. During late summer and fall they cut aspen, cottonwood and/or willow branches and store the tender, small branches under the water of their pond. They pile mud on top of the branches to keep them submerged.
The lodge is made of interlaced sticks, making them safe from predators. Snow on the lodge helps insulate it and keeps the interior above freezing. The lodge interior has two shelves — a dry upper shelf for sleeping and a lower one for eating and preening. This shelf exits to the water beneath the ice cover.
Beavers exit their lodge and swim beneath the ice to retrieve a day’s supply of stored branches. They hold their breath during this swim but can also sometimes breathe trapped air under the ice. They drag the food back into the lodge. On the lower shelf, they groom themselves and drip dry as they eat. They then climb into the higher, dry shelf to sleep.
During a good winter, the beavers should never need to exit their snow and ice covered world. No beaver tracks should appear in the snow around a pond and lodge. If tracks can be seen, that shows they ran out of stored food and needed to emerge onto the snow to retrieve more food from nearby trees. This puts them at grave danger from predators. Trees cut off 2-3 feet above the ground, as in the photo, show where beavers stood on snow to chew through the trees.
Ground squirrels hibernate through winter. During this state of torpor their body temperature drops to approximately the same as the ground temperature and their heart rate, respiration, and metabolism slow dramatically, allowing them to conserve energy.
Badgers do not actually hibernate but do spend the winter underground, where they merely sleep through cycles of torpor lasting about 29 hours, during which their body temperature drops and their heartbeat slows to about half the normal rate. They may emerge from their burrows during warm weather.
Sage grouse try to spend cold winter nights buried beneath the snow. If the snow is deep enough, they simply fly over it and drop into the snow, burying themselves. In the morning, they tunnel out and fly away. If the snow is not deep enough they may walk into the side of a snow drift. They burrow into the snow until it collapses behind them, encasing them in snow. In the morning, they continue burrowing out the other side of the drift.