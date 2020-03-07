Nature Notes: More noxious weeds invading Elko County

This is the second article on weeds, both being prompted by the first sign of weeds poking through the dirt.
Noxious weeds are a bad problem and are spreading throughout Elko County. They create dense stands preventing more desirable plants from growing. They compete aggressively with other plants for light, nutrients and water. They grow abundant seeds, meaning even if the weeds are controlled one year, control work must be repeated for several years. They are unsightly and lower property values. Worse yet, a Nevada law stipulates that property owners whose land is infested with noxious weeds are required to implement control measures.
Once again, I talked to Sam Cisney, the BLM Elko District Weed Management Specialist. I asked Sam to name two more noxious weeds people need to be planning for their control. She named spotted knapweed and Scotch thistle.
Controlling weeds leaves bare ground that must be seeded to something desirable. Bare ground invites more weeds.
It is hard to miss Scotch thistle, a weed mass often growing 5-6-feet high and 5-feet wide. The numerous stems have wings carrying spines 1/4-1/2” long. The leaves carry a thick mat of cotton-like or woolly hairs, giving them a gray-green appearance. The thistle flowers are purple.
Stands of Scotch thistle can grow so thick no person can pass through them, and the ground beneath them is bare dirt since nothing else can grow there.
It is also known as cotton thistle or woolly thistle, a native of Europe and eastern Asia and was probably brought to North America as an ornamental.
Scotch thistle is a biennial plant, meaning it typically lives two years. It spends the first year as a flat rosette of two-foot long, whitish, spiked leaves. During the second year, this rosette grows into the tall thistle plant. A thick stand of tall thistles is usually surrounded by numerous rosettes ready to expand the stand next year. Wind carries the abundant thistle seeds onto neighbors’ property, spreading the problem.
To control this thistle requires a multi-year attack. The best way to stop Scotch thistle targets those first-year rosettes. Breaking the tap root with a shovel kills the first-year plant. Killing all rosettes means no tall thistles the next year.
The second-year thistles must be attacked early in summer, before they flower and produce seeds. Removing tall thistle plants after flowering may make the land look better but it does nothing to stop the cycle of rosettes and thistles. Spraying thistles already carrying flowers may limit additional flower development and seed production, but it does not kill that plant and may be only wasting chemical.
You have free articles remaining.
Before the flowers open, the thistles can be snipped and removed by someone wearing leather gloves, or cut with a shovel, or sprayed. People sometimes use tongs to grasp the flower heads with one gloved hand as they snip it off with the other. The young plants or the flower heads must be removed, since just dropping them on the ground does not work. The seeds still develop and drop from the fallen head. Drop the flower heads or young plants into a garbage bag and carry them away from the site.
Spotted knapweed is a highly branched shrub growing up to three feet tall. It lives at least two years and has a deep taproot. In spring, the plant appears as a leafy prostrate rosette. Its rosette leaves are grayish green and deeply divided into oblong lobes. It was introduced from Eurasia as a contaminant of alfalfa and clover seed and/or soil used in ship ballast in the late 1800s.
Flowers appear singly at the ends of branches from late June through August. The purple, pink or white flowers are smaller but resemble those of thistles. The bases of flower heads have vertical veins with dark tips, giving them a spotted appearance, thus the name.
The oval, dark seeds are about ⅛ inch long with a tuft of bristles at the tip. On average, there are about 1,000 seeds per plant, but large plants can have up to 25,000 seeds. It spreads by seed, and seeds remain viable in soil for more than eight years. It can also spread by rosettes growing from lateral roots.
Spotted knapweed seeds get moved to new areas by wildlife, livestock, humans, and vehicles, also in crop seed and hay, and by flowing streams.
Persistent hand pulling or digging can control spotted knapweed but three inches of plant below the dirt must be removed. Dry soil can make this removal very difficult. It is best done before the plant produces seeds.
If plants are pulled after flowering begins, the pulled plants should be carefully disposed of to destroy viable seed. Hand-pulling needs to be done at least three times a year, spring, summer and late summer. It can be controlled by cultivation if the ground is disturbed to a depth of 7 inches.
Mowing will not control spotted knapweed; however, it can be used to reduce seed production. The optimum time to mow spotted knapweed is before flowering. Mowing in combination with herbicide spraying may be better than just using herbicide.
Larger stands of spotted knapweed and Scotch thistle may require spraying with chemicals. It is not as easy as simply going to the store and buying a weed killer. The best way to do this is to first talk to the professionals and tell them what you are treating and the size of the problem. Before purchasing chemical, talk to the people at IFA or Boss Tanks.
The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, at 775-738-7291, and the Humboldt Watershed Cooperative Weed Management Area, at www.humboldtweedfree.org/ are both good source of help with weed control.
The Spring Creek Association, at www.springcreeknv.org, (then choose forms and policies, then noxious weeds), and the Department of Agriculture at agri.nv.gov/NoxiousWeeds/ offer information on weeds.