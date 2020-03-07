Nature Notes: More noxious weeds invading Elko County

It is also known as cotton thistle or woolly thistle, a native of Europe and eastern Asia and was probably brought to North America as an ornamental.

Scotch thistle is a biennial plant, meaning it typically lives two years. It spends the first year as a flat rosette of two-foot long, whitish, spiked leaves. During the second year, this rosette grows into the tall thistle plant. A thick stand of tall thistles is usually surrounded by numerous rosettes ready to expand the stand next year. Wind carries the abundant thistle seeds onto neighbors’ property, spreading the problem.

To control this thistle requires a multi-year attack. The best way to stop Scotch thistle targets those first-year rosettes. Breaking the tap root with a shovel kills the first-year plant. Killing all rosettes means no tall thistles the next year.

The second-year thistles must be attacked early in summer, before they flower and produce seeds. Removing tall thistle plants after flowering may make the land look better but it does nothing to stop the cycle of rosettes and thistles. Spraying thistles already carrying flowers may limit additional flower development and seed production, but it does not kill that plant and may be only wasting chemical.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}