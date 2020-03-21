Nature Notes: Mule deer are on their spring migration

The spring migration is under way for the mule deer in Nevada Department of Wildlife’s Area 7. Kari Huebner is an NDOW Game Biologist for Area 7 and described the northward migration to me. The map she provided shows the routes of hundreds of collared deer over several years. It also shows the town of Wells and the wildlife crossings across Highway 93 and Interstate 80.

Area 7 mule deer winter south of I-80, mostly in the Pequop Mountains, plus a few in the Toano Mountains. They are now moving north toward summer destinations south of the Jarbidge Mountains.

Each spring migration takes place any time from February through April, depending on the spring conditions. Most deer will travel over 100 miles this spring, one of the longest migrations in both Nevada and across the West.

A rough estimate of migrating numbers is 4,500 deer will likely cross I-80 east of Wells and 6,000 will cross Highway 93 north of Wells. (Some mule deer winter north of I-80). This spring, 40 deer are carrying radio collars, adding to the significant amount of data gathered on this migrating herd.

