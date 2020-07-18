Nature Notes: Our landscape 200 years ago

What did this area of the Great Basin look like before white settlers and their livestock arrived? I pondered this while doing research for my book “Sagebrush Heart: the Sagebrush Landscape of Elko County, Nevada.”
Two hundred years ago, was Elko County an Eden? Of course not, the landscape was not perfect, but its sagebrush ecosystem was “natural.” This landscape had maintained itself for thousands of years.
One difference was that two hundred years ago, the climate was cooler and wetter due to an event that started in the 4th century, called the Little Ice Age. Plant production was undoubtedly higher at this time.
The sagebrush landscape held more habitat variety. Sagebrush still dominated the hills and valleys but the land was a mosaic of open grassland areas and areas of sagebrush.
Before cheatgrass arrived, native grasses stayed green through many of July’s lightning storms. This landscape ran through cycles powered by lightning-caused wildfires. These fires were common but small in size. Typically, sagebrush grew wide enough apart that fire needed to burn through grass to reach the next sagebrush. Green grasses and forbs helped slow the fire’s spread through the sagebrush. Fires burned relatively cool and often did not even kill the grasses and forbs, merely burned them back to ground level. Even if they were killed, grasses and forbs quickly re-established, and the ground did not remain bare for very long.
A few years after fire cleared off the sagebrush in a small area, that ground was thick with grasses and forbs, since these return to burned land much faster than sagebrush. In other areas fire had not visited for several years and young, small sagebrush intruded between grasses and forbs. Other areas where fire had not visited for decades held tall sagebrush in thick groves, dense enough to shade out grasses and forbs between them. These thick stands of sagebrush burned readily and were prime for another fire to sweep through and start the cycle all over again.
The result of this fire cycle was a landscape showing a mosaic of open grasslands, grasslands with young sagebrush, and thick stands of sagebrush. This mosaic benefited wildlife by offering a diversity of habitats.
The land was resilient and bounced back from fires. It needed fires to maintain its mosaic of sagebrush, forbs and grasses that wildlife depended on.
On average, such fires moved through the Wyoming big sagebrush about every 50 years, giving grasses, forbs and brush ample time to return and recover. Piñon/juniper forests saw fire maybe every 20 years and tree stands were much smaller than today. These more frequent fires restricted tree stands to areas safe from fire such as steep, rocky slopes. Desert shrubs and low sagebrush almost never burned.
The sagebrush landscape contained large numbers of jackrabbits and pronghorn antelope grazing on the abundant grasses and forbs. The mountains held herds of bighorn sheep. Mule deer were rare since their preferred food, shrubs such as bitterbrush, were rare. Elk also lived here in small numbers and small groups of bison occasionally wandered into the area from Idaho or Utah. Wolverines occupied the county’s northern mountains. Horses had not yet arrived. Sage-grouse were abundant.
Area streams generally ran flush with surrounding ground. Wet meadows were common, often arranged like a string of pearls along the streams. Beavers, otters and Lahontan cutthroat trout were abundant in the streams. Each year, thousands of salmon migrated from the Pacific Ocean, through the Snake River and into this county’s northern streams.
