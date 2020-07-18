Nature Notes: Our landscape 200 years ago

A few years after fire cleared off the sagebrush in a small area, that ground was thick with grasses and forbs, since these return to burned land much faster than sagebrush. In other areas fire had not visited for several years and young, small sagebrush intruded between grasses and forbs. Other areas where fire had not visited for decades held tall sagebrush in thick groves, dense enough to shade out grasses and forbs between them. These thick stands of sagebrush burned readily and were prime for another fire to sweep through and start the cycle all over again.

The result of this fire cycle was a landscape showing a mosaic of open grasslands, grasslands with young sagebrush, and thick stands of sagebrush. This mosaic benefited wildlife by offering a diversity of habitats.

The land was resilient and bounced back from fires. It needed fires to maintain its mosaic of sagebrush, forbs and grasses that wildlife depended on.

On average, such fires moved through the Wyoming big sagebrush about every 50 years, giving grasses, forbs and brush ample time to return and recover. Piñon/juniper forests saw fire maybe every 20 years and tree stands were much smaller than today. These more frequent fires restricted tree stands to areas safe from fire such as steep, rocky slopes. Desert shrubs and low sagebrush almost never burned.