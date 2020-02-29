Nature Notes: Spring is coming and so are noxious weeds

The weeds in my backyard are starting to poke through the dirt. Spring is coming early this year, making me think about weeds earlier than I want. I talked to Sam Cisney, the BLM Elko District Weed Management Specialist. I asked Sam, what are some of the worst weeds to infest Elko County and how can they be controlled. She said two of the worst are Dyer’s woad and hoary cress.
Dyer’s woad has been described as that pretty, yellow flower growing alongside county roads. Dyer’s woad can be found anywhere in Elko County but is especially bad in Spring Creek near the marina, along Hog Tommy Road, around Elburz, and in the area burned during the 2017 Rabbit Creek fire.
It stands 1-3-feet tall, with a flat top of bright yellow flowers. The leaves are bluish-green with a pale mid-stripe and a powdery, white film. It has a tap root up to five feet long, making it highly competitive and difficult to control.
The plant is a biennial, meaning it usually lasts two years. The first year it forms a flat rosette of leaves in early spring or even late fall. The next year, a flowering head rises from that rosette.
Dyer’s woad came from Europe, where it was cultivated as a medicinal herb and source of blue dye. It was then cultivated by early North American settlers but has spread across the West. It can grow in dense colonies that displace more desirable plants.
Homeowners wanting to control Dyer’s woad on their property find hand pulling is effective. This needs to be done before seeds form. Hand pulling must be repeated 2-3 weeks later to remove any new plants.
Plants can be mowed before seeds form but mowing must be repeated several times as plants continue to grow. Seeds can persist in the soil for several years so these mechanical controls must be repeated over several years.
If you chop off the plant, do it at least 3 inches below the soil surface. The goal is to get below the root crown (where all the leaves come together on the stem near the soil surface). Bag and throw away plant parts. Thicker, puncture resistant garbage bags (2+ mm) are recommended.
Hoary cress is another plant often described as having a pretty, white flower. Also called whitetop, it is also very common in Elko County. It surrounds the town of Tuscarora and large patches of its white flowers can be seen each spring on Lamoille Summit.
This plant came from Eurasia and gets a very early start in spring. It will flower and produce seeds by mid-summer. It stands up to two-feet tall and has deep, creeping roots. Numerous, white flowers having four petals form a flat top and result in heart-shaped seed capsules. The leaves are blue-green and lance-shaped, covered with white hairs.
Hand pulling does not work since it inevitably leaves root parts that can produce new plants, sometimes even a year later. Burning does not work since the roots send up new plants. Hand hoeing can work if repeated every four weeks for two years. Not only will mowing not control it but the mower can spread root fragments, and new plants, to other areas.
Hoary cress requires chemical control and larger colonies of Dyer’s woad may also require spraying with chemicals. Sam said it is not as easy as simply going to the store and buying a weed killer. She said the best way to do this is to first talk to the professionals and tell them what you are treating and the size of the problem. Before purchasing chemical, talk to the people at IFA or Boss Tanks.
The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, at 775-738-7291, and the Humboldt Watershed Cooperative Weed Management Area, at www.humboldtweedfree.org/ are both good source of help with weed control. The Spring Creek Association, at www.springcreeknv.org, (then choose forms and policies, then noxious weeds), and the Department of Agriculture at agri.nv.gov/NoxiousWeeds/ offer information on weeds.