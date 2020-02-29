Nature Notes: Spring is coming and so are noxious weeds

Homeowners wanting to control Dyer’s woad on their property find hand pulling is effective. This needs to be done before seeds form. Hand pulling must be repeated 2-3 weeks later to remove any new plants.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Plants can be mowed before seeds form but mowing must be repeated several times as plants continue to grow. Seeds can persist in the soil for several years so these mechanical controls must be repeated over several years.

If you chop off the plant, do it at least 3 inches below the soil surface. The goal is to get below the root crown (where all the leaves come together on the stem near the soil surface). Bag and throw away plant parts. Thicker, puncture resistant garbage bags (2+ mm) are recommended.

Hoary cress is another plant often described as having a pretty, white flower. Also called whitetop, it is also very common in Elko County. It surrounds the town of Tuscarora and large patches of its white flowers can be seen each spring on Lamoille Summit.

This plant came from Eurasia and gets a very early start in spring. It will flower and produce seeds by mid-summer. It stands up to two-feet tall and has deep, creeping roots. Numerous, white flowers having four petals form a flat top and result in heart-shaped seed capsules. The leaves are blue-green and lance-shaped, covered with white hairs.