Nature Notes: Technology for hiking

Remember when a Maglite flashlight and a couple of extra batteries was about as high tech as it got for hiking? No more. Today’s technology makes a heavier backpack but offers many different possibilities.

Let me go through what I carry (or could carry) in a backpack. The tablet in the middle of the above photo provides a bird ID app, some reading for those nights in a tent, and much more. The digital camera at the top is a must to record the hiking event. This is about the only device using batteries but I have two special batteries for it.

Going clockwise from the camera, of course I carry a cellphone. There is a slight chance it would allow me to call for help, if I climb far enough into the mountains. It also has an app named Gaia, which will keep track of my distance traveled, walking speed and altitude change. This provides fun on the way home since Cindy wears a Fitbit. After a hike we can argue which device showed a more accurate distance.

Next is a GPS for a more accurate recording of the hike, plus to show my location on a map and show me my route back to where I started.