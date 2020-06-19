Nature Notes: Technology for hiking

Remember when a Maglite flashlight and a couple of extra batteries was about as high tech as it got for hiking? No more. Today’s technology makes a heavier backpack but offers many different possibilities.
Let me go through what I carry (or could carry) in a backpack. The tablet in the middle of the above photo provides a bird ID app, some reading for those nights in a tent, and much more. The digital camera at the top is a must to record the hiking event. This is about the only device using batteries but I have two special batteries for it.
Going clockwise from the camera, of course I carry a cellphone. There is a slight chance it would allow me to call for help, if I climb far enough into the mountains. It also has an app named Gaia, which will keep track of my distance traveled, walking speed and altitude change. This provides fun on the way home since Cindy wears a Fitbit. After a hike we can argue which device showed a more accurate distance.
Next is a GPS for a more accurate recording of the hike, plus to show my location on a map and show me my route back to where I started.
Next is a Spot X. this is a great emergency device using satellite technology. It has the standard SOS which could be sent to local authorities saying I need rescue, but so much more. It allows me to send emails to a predefined group of friends and family, including a short message. Better yet I can send them a phone text, and they can reply back to this device.
The text or email comes with a map showing my exact location. Say I got my pickup stuck on a back road, I could send a text asking particular friends or family for help. They could text back saying they are coming, and I could reply to them until they showed up. Another use during a backpack trip is a simple daily message telling people I am fine, what I did today, and a map showing my exact location.
Of course, all these devices need recharging so the light blue device about the size of a lipstick case is a portable recharger. I own several of these.
The longer, light blue device is very low tech but I carry one at all times. It is a LifeStraw so that I will always have filtered water, no matter what, for about $15. I can suck water from a stream or pond, through this filter, into my mouth.
The large, white device is a blowup, solar powered lantern, made by LuminAid. It folds up small and when charged, the brightest setting lasts about two hours, while the dimmest setting lasts about two days. These also come with solar-powered electronic chargers built in.
Last, a rather heavy flashlight that does not use batteries. I shake it until a charge is built up.
Hiking is much more complicated these days, my backpack is heavier, but technology has added a lot to a hike.
