Twelve people stood in a loose line across a slope in lower Lamoille Canyon. Each person stood hunched over a little, with their backs turned toward the wind coming down canyon, wind that carried the occasional snow and rain.
They worked in pairs. One held a heavy tool that they thrust into the ground, requiring several tries to find a spot with few enough rocks to reach the probe’s depth. The second person carried a tray of cone-shaped containers, each cone holding dirt topped by a small sagebrush plant.
After the first person succeeded in creating a hole, the second person removed a container, shook loose the cone of plant, dirt and roots and placed it in the hole. They then patted down the dirt around the sagebrush seedling. The team then moved a few feet, pounded out another hole and planted another seedling.
A second line of people worked downhill, near the creek, doing the same work. Several more groups planted sagebrush seedlings in different parts of the canyon, from the Powerhouse Picnic Area to the Lions Camp.
Four people walked along the side of Lamoille Canyon road, each dragging a large trash bag. They had the “unglamorous” work of picking up trash discarded by visitors to the canyon. Farther up the canyon, another team of eight volunteers carried heavy sacks of seed up steep slopes. They poured seeds into a spreader and walked the slope, spreading blue bunch wheatgrass seed.
Much of the good in this world is accomplished by groups of volunteers. In this case, people who gave up their Saturday to help Lamoille Canyon to recover from the Range 2 Fire that last year burned through the lower part of the canyon. Even though they knew beforehand the weather would be bad, 60 people showed up to do their part.
Josh Nicholes is the U.S. Forest Service District Ranger for this area. He commented on the volunteers’ efforts: “We couldn’t have gotten that work done without the commitment made by those volunteers.”
He is very pleased with the regrowth that has taken place this first year after the fire and the many efforts made by individuals and groups toward restoration of the canyon.
The day was organized up by a long list of groups, including volunteer groups like the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group and their partners, the Friends of the Ruby Mountains. Agencies like the U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Division of Forestry, and Nevada Department of Wildlife did their part. Sponsors like Nevada Gold Mines, Nevada Energy, High Desert Imaging and Elko Federal Credit Union helped out. A much welcome lunch was provided by the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group.
This volunteer group accomplished a lot of work on that Saturday morning. Over 200 pounds of blue bunch wheatgrass seeds were spread. At least 692 sagebrush plants were planted. Several large trash bags full of trash were placed in a dumpster. The volunteers enjoyed the work and the camaraderie of helping Lamoille Canyon recover.
