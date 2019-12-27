Nature Notes: The messages in aspen bark

In aspens, the periderm is covered only by a thin white bark, allowing the periderm to expand along with the tree trunk and stay smooth. Sunlight penetrates the thin bark to reach the periderm and conduct photosynthesis. Dead bark cells come off as a dry, white powder you can see on your hands after rubbing the trunk. Only low on aspen trunks does thick, black bark form, incapable of photosynthesis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to photosynthesis, the bark has a faint green tinge. This faint green is more pronounced on the side of trees away from the sun and toward the middle of aspen groves. As you walk around an aspen tree grove, you can make out differing shades of greenish-white.

The problem is this thin bark provides very little protection. Aspens are very susceptible to fire, insects and disease. Knife cuts through the thin bark remain thin and hard to see for several months, but the tree does try to protect itself. These cuts gradually heal by filling in with black scar tissue. The names and drawings carved by these Basque sheepherders now stand out as bold, black characters on white.