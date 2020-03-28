Nature Notes: The Wolverines of Elko County

Residents of Elko County know the wildlife that thrive in its high, cold desert ecosystem. Our most exotic predator is the mountain lion, followed by the coyote. Wolverines evoke images of dense forests, caribou and grizzly bears. It may be difficult to imagine wolverines as part of our landscape, yet they once lived in Elko County.
Area newspapers in the late 1800s contain numerous accounts of wolverines.
Territorial Enterprise newspaper in Virginia City, October 20, 1867:
“From Mr. J. Chase ... just in from Camp Halleck ... Mr. Chase speaks of a new animal, which appears to be a dwarf bear ... The animal resembles a bear in shape and action, though when full grown it is but a little larger than a wolf.”
Elko Independent, October 28, 1871:
“While visiting Mountain City last week, Allen Fisher presented us with a skin of this singular animal — called man-eater from his singular proclivity for human flesh. They are quite small, compactly made, with a bull-dog shaped head, coarse hair, resembling somewhat in color the brown bear . . .”
Tuscarora Times-Review, April 12, 1881:
“An Indian had on the streets to-day the skin of a ‘man-eater’, an animal, which although not numerous in this vicinity, is sometimes found in the mountains north of here ... Its head and claws are shaped like a bear’s ... Its ordinary weight is about fifty or sixty pounds...”
Wolverines are usually 30-44 inches in length and weigh 40-60 pounds. Also known as skunk-bears, Carcajous and gluttons, their bodies are compact and bear-shaped. Long claws show prominently in photographs. Powerful jaws can chew through frozen flesh.
Their dark bodies show only light patches on the head and faint stripes from the shoulders back around the rumps. This closely matches the descriptions in early newspapers. These sightings were not badgers, since the accounts describe much larger animals. Besides, badgers were too common for people to confuse with this very different animal.
These 1800s wolverines were called “man-eaters,” but that was probably an exaggeration. Wolverines routinely bring down animals larger than themselves, such as full-grown deer and caribou. They are fearless and take over kills made by bears. However, wolverines are primarily scavengers. If they fed on any Elko County humans, they may have merely found human carcasses after the victim died from other causes and been mistakenly blamed for killing the humans.
Apparently, in 1871, Elko County had a breeding population of wolverines. People observed females accompanied by young, and we know the young stay with the mothers for up to two years. Males can cover 20 to 30 miles a day and have a home range as large as 500 miles, and females about half that much area.
These early encounters with Elko County’s wolverines usually ended in the deaths of the wolverines. With the arrival of European rifles, they were quickly eradicated from this area.
Today, wolverines are found only in Siberia, Scandinavia, northern Canada and Alaska. In the lower states, they are rare and only known to inhabit the North Cascades in Washington and the Northern Rocky Mountains in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Wyoming.
A wolverine was caught on a trail camera in January 2010, northwest of Truckee, California. They had not been seen in the Sierras since 1922. In June 2009, a radio-tagged male wandered into Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park. That same animal was later shot and killed on a ranch in western North Dakota, that state’s first confirmed wolverine in more than a century. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service states they may also occur sporadically in Utah and Nevada.
Since Elko County once provided wolverine habitat, perhaps one will wander through in the future. I cannot wait for the reappearance of a man-eater.
