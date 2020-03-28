Nature Notes: The Wolverines of Elko County

Wolverines are usually 30-44 inches in length and weigh 40-60 pounds. Also known as skunk-bears, Carcajous and gluttons, their bodies are compact and bear-shaped. Long claws show prominently in photographs. Powerful jaws can chew through frozen flesh.

Their dark bodies show only light patches on the head and faint stripes from the shoulders back around the rumps. This closely matches the descriptions in early newspapers. These sightings were not badgers, since the accounts describe much larger animals. Besides, badgers were too common for people to confuse with this very different animal.

These 1800s wolverines were called “man-eaters,” but that was probably an exaggeration. Wolverines routinely bring down animals larger than themselves, such as full-grown deer and caribou. They are fearless and take over kills made by bears. However, wolverines are primarily scavengers. If they fed on any Elko County humans, they may have merely found human carcasses after the victim died from other causes and been mistakenly blamed for killing the humans.

Apparently, in 1871, Elko County had a breeding population of wolverines. People observed females accompanied by young, and we know the young stay with the mothers for up to two years. Males can cover 20 to 30 miles a day and have a home range as large as 500 miles, and females about half that much area.