Nature Notes: Wild horse population update

Cindy says I am getting grumpy with all this social distancing. So I figured this is a good time to update wild horse population numbers. It cannot make me any grumpier.
Let’s start with the largest numbers first. The Bureau of Land Management manages 71,892 horses on western public lands, (as of March, 2019). This number is a 7% increase over 2018’s population of 66,976. The Wild Horse and Burro Program (WHBP) was created in 1971, and at that time there were 25,000 wild horses on public lands.
All these numbers come from the WHBP website. Of the wild horses on public lands, Nevada contains over half, with 43,281 horses. This is up from 40,394 last year, so we have gained 2,887 horses in one year.
Some terms for these populations. Herd management areas (HMAs) are the only places where the WHBP manages herds of wild horses. Any horses found outside of designated HMAs are removed. Appropriate management level (AML) describes the maximum number of wild horses that should be living on an HMA. The BLM evaluates each HMA to determine how much forage is available for use among wildlife, wild horses, (burros if there) and domestic livestock. The number of horses which can graze without causing damage to the range is called the AML. (Actually the high AML, there is also a low AML which is the least number of horses that should always be on that HMA.)
If you add up the AMLs for all HMAs across the west, you arrive at a national AML. The national AML is 26,690 horses, so no more than that number should be on our public lands. However, the current wild horse population on public lands is well over two times the national AML. Nevada’s state AML is 12,811, so Nevada’s public lands contain over three times the number of horses the WHBP says it should hold.
Of course, wild horses are not the only horses managed by the WHBP. They also have 47,641 horses gathered off public lands and now living as livestock in long-term holding facilities (as of March 2020). Caring for these captive horses cost $57 million this past year, which is 67% of their yearly budget. That leaves 33% of the budget to care for wild horses on public lands, including conducting gathers to reduce the excess horses.
To move closer to home, I checked on some local HMAs. Elko County has several HMAs along its county borders so I chose five that are located completely within the county. These are Owyhee and Rock Creek HMAs north of Elko and Antelope Valley, Goshute, and Spruce-Pequop near the White Pine County line.
Rock Creek and Owyhee HMAs are within their AML. They are routinely gathered every couple of years to remove excess horses. Spruce-Pequop HMA is on the east side of US Hwy 93, along the southern end of Spruce Mountain. It has an AML of 82 animals but contains 1,457 horses. This puts it at 1,777% over its AML. Goshute HMA is west and southwest of Wendover. It has 1,579 horses with an AML of 123, so it is 1284% over AML. Antelope Valley HMA is between US Hwy 93 and alternate Hwy 93, just north of their junction. It has 964 horses, with an AML of 259, so it is merely 372% over AML.
I think the BLM did their best to arrive at an appropriate AML for each HMA. One that would allow a healthy population of wild horses, along with livestock and wildlife using that same land. It does not take a special trip to inspect the Goshute HMA to imagine the damage being done by a horse population that is 1,777% over that AML. As a matter of fact, the term AML is losing any meaning with the current numbers of wild horses on western HMAs.
I have used this analogy before, but I like it and will use it again. Imagine a rancher walking into his or her district BLM office and saying “I know I have 1,777% more cattle on my grazing allotment than my grazing lease allows, but I can’t afford to remove them and have no place to put them, so they will need to remain on public land.” That is the same reasoning the WHBP uses to explain why they cannot remove the excess wild horses to get any HMA down to AML.
I was wrong at the beginning of this article. I am now grumpier than when I started writing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.