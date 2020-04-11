Nature Notes: Wild horse population update

Of course, wild horses are not the only horses managed by the WHBP. They also have 47,641 horses gathered off public lands and now living as livestock in long-term holding facilities (as of March 2020). Caring for these captive horses cost $57 million this past year, which is 67% of their yearly budget. That leaves 33% of the budget to care for wild horses on public lands, including conducting gathers to reduce the excess horses.

To move closer to home, I checked on some local HMAs. Elko County has several HMAs along its county borders so I chose five that are located completely within the county. These are Owyhee and Rock Creek HMAs north of Elko and Antelope Valley, Goshute, and Spruce-Pequop near the White Pine County line.

Rock Creek and Owyhee HMAs are within their AML. They are routinely gathered every couple of years to remove excess horses. Spruce-Pequop HMA is on the east side of US Hwy 93, along the southern end of Spruce Mountain. It has an AML of 82 animals but contains 1,457 horses. This puts it at 1,777% over its AML. Goshute HMA is west and southwest of Wendover. It has 1,579 horses with an AML of 123, so it is 1284% over AML. Antelope Valley HMA is between US Hwy 93 and alternate Hwy 93, just north of their junction. It has 964 horses, with an AML of 259, so it is merely 372% over AML.