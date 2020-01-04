Nature Notes: Yellowstone bison alter their landscape

Researchers in Yellowstone National Park have found bison are capable of changing their landscape through massed grazing. Bison seasonal migration does not follow the typical grazing pattern called following the green wave.
Other ungulates (hoofed animals), like mule deer, start their spring at low elevations. As range plants green up, mule deer move up in elevation at a pace ensuring they are able to eat short, young plants containing the most nutrition. As this green wave of plants travels upslope, mule deer migrate upward to stay at the crest of this green wave.
Variations in weather and climate dictate the pace of the green wave and therefore, dictate the mule deer migration. By late summer, they are at high elevations as the green wave dies off. Over 10 terrestrial and aquatic mammals and seven species of birds are known to migrate, following the green wave.
It was thought that bison also followed the green wave, but research found they slow their upward migration and drop behind the climbing green wave of emergent vegetation. Bison grazing stimulate plants to produce new growth. Bison also fertilize the vegetation with dung and urine, while trampling the ground with their hooves.
Bison then return to this same area to again graze the new growth, which is never more than a few inches tall but contains good nutrition. They modify the green wave to fit themselves, extending the green wave through May, June and into July.
They shape their own migration patterns by altering vegetation to green-up earlier, more intensely, and stay green longer. Mule deer are not able to do this since they are smaller in size and do not gather in large enough herds.
The 5,500 bison in Yellowstone National Park are the last truly migratory herd, traveling up to 60 miles across the park. The implication is that 200 years ago, when several million bison migrated across the western plains, they also altered the plains vegetation to fit themselves. But in a very short period of time, those bison were removed from the landscape. Without the alteration performed by bison, think how much the plains habitat must have changed.
People who want to return the western plains to what it was like before Euro-Americans arrived could only do it by returning bison to their former numbers. Only if bison were allowed once more to migrate freely, with their intense grazing patterns of huge herds, could this be possible.
It is known the African wildebeest can do this same type of engineering. It makes me wonder about domestic cattle, large in size and traveling in herds. The problem is cattle are not allowed to migrate but kept penned up in small areas. If they could graze in large herds and wander where they want, using as much land as they need, could they also change the landscape to fit themselves?
