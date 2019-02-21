ELKO – Nevada Division of Forestry is aerial seeding private land along the east side of Elko following a major wildfire last summer.
The Silver State Fire burned more than 3,700 acres near homes along Last Chance Road. NDF Helitack is seeding 210 acres with Siberian wheatgrass and forage kochia in order to create greenstrips, reduce the chance of mudslides, and prevent cheatgrass infestation.
NDF and NDOW purchased $25,000 worth of seed for the project, according to resource management officer Gary Reese of NDF.
NDF normally uses ground seeding methods to repair dozer lines created during firefighting. Reese said that was not possible this year because of snow cover that has persisted since Thanksgiving.
This is the agency’s first aerial seeding operation, he said. Last month, NDOW aerial seeded land damaged by the Range Two Fire and Owl Creek Fire in the Ruby Mountains.
This week’s project will help protect dozens of homes and businesses such as Silver State Rock.
The grass and shrub seed being used will sprout and survive better than native plants, Reese said. They also stay green longer and will slow the advance of a fire, allowing firefighters to tackle a blaze better before it spreads.
The seeding began Thursday and was expected to be completed by the end of the week.
