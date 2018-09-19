ELKO – An overturned Nevada Department of Transportation vehicle delayed traffic for commuters on Lamoille Highway Wednesday morning.
A Nevada Department of Transportation vehicle with a loader and trailer tipped over at about 9 a.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Lamoille Highway, said David Brown, NDOT highway maintenance manager.
Traffic on Lamoille Highway slowed to a crawl for drivers heading into Elko midmorning on Sept. 19.
Brown said it took about an hour for the accident scene to be cleaned up, and he reported no one was injured.
“Everyone is all right, [and] there was no damage to the public,” Brown said. “We’re always happy about that.”
Brown added that an investigation into the accident would be forthcoming.
