NDOT announces aviation art contest

CARSON CITY -- The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting Nevada schoolchildren to participate in the National Association of State Aviation Officials’ art contest by submitting a drawing of their perfect aircraft.

Contest organizers explain that today’s aircraft are the work of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people who turn ideas into aircraft that fly. The national contest invites youth in three age categories between 6 and 17 to create original paintings depicting their perfect aircraft of any type.

All art must be drawn by hand (not computer-generated) in permanent marker, crayon, or paint on an 11 ¾ x17 ½ piece of paper or nearest equivalent size. Each art piece must be framed or feature borders.

Submissions and official entry form must be postmarked by Jan. 10, 2022 to NDOT aviation program manager Kurt Haukohl, 1263 South Stewart Street, Room 319, Carson City, NV. 89712.

Winning Nevada art submissions will then be entered into the national competition, with national winners automatically submitted into an international contest.

Full contest details and submission flyer is available via the “mobility” and “aviation” links at dot.nv.gov.

Additional national contest information is available at www.nasao.org.

Sponsored by the World Air Sports Federation and National Association of State Aviation Officials, the goal of the annual contest is to inspire young people to learn more about aviation and aeronautics.

In Nevada, NDOT’s Office of Aviation Planning supports general aviation safety and accessibility. Through annual safety inspections and education programs, the division helps ensure that Nevada's general aviation public and private-use airports meet applicable safety requirements and provide a viable, balanced, and integrated system of aviation facilities for all users.

