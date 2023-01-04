NDOT asks drivers to avoid winter travel due to staffing shortages

The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel during winter weather conditions, due to a shortage of snowplow drivers.

The announcement Monday comes as local governments struggle to keep road crews fully staffed nearly a year after a federal law demanded new requirements for obtaining a CDL license.

In a press release issued Wednesday by NDOT, the agency noted “record-level vacancies for snowplow operators.”

The Winnemucca area has been hit the hardest by staffing shortages, with NDOT reporting that the vacancy rate for permanent highway maintenance workers is nearly 35%.

“These unfilled permanent highway maintenance positions means reduced number of highway maintenance experts to remove snow on the approximately 1,000 lane miles of state roadways in the region,” the agency said.

Elsewhere, “similar reduced staffing is being seen in other areas of Nevada, leading to the potential of weather-related closures or reduced levels of service.”

NDOT did not state a cause for the shortage in its press release. However, one reason could be linked to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Entry-Level Driver Training regulations that went into effect on Feb. 7.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the new law requires training for Commercial Driver’s License Class A or Class B and those with passenger, school bus, and hazardous materials endorsement. The change affects those upgrading their certification and first-time license and endorsement applicants.

All applicants must go through a training school. A search online revealed 20 locations in the Reno and Las Vegas area are listed as driving schools.

Closer to home, Great Basin College offers six-week CDL Class A training. According to GBC, funding is available to those who qualify, provided in part by Nevada Gold Mines, Pilot Thomas and Modern Concrete.

Elko and Spring Creek snowplowing

Dennis Strickland, City of Elko Public Works Director, said the City employs six drivers and trucks for its main snowplow route and two operators with smaller equipment for performing miscellaneous work, such as clearing parking lots at City Hall, the Elko Senior Center and the downtown corridor between Railroad and Commercial streets.

Although the City is currently “fully staffed,” he said the new requirement has made hiring “much more difficult” to get new employees on board to take the place of experienced crew members who were more familiar with the routes.

“We do have a lot of new people on the crew. We don’t have the amount of veterans we had when I started 20 years ago with the City,” Strickland added.

He estimated it could take a new employee “several months” to become licensed. “Otherwise, we have to put them in a different apparatus that doesn’t require a CDL.”

In May, then-Elko Sanitation Site Manager Jared Martin told the City Council that the company had staffing issues after the regulation was implemented. It was a shift in getting employees behind the wheel because new hires were trained in-house.

At the Spring Creek Association, snowplows run day and night on 12-hour shifts, with four large snowplows assigned to each residential section and three smaller trucks that are used on side roads, said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

The SCA has cross-trained their employees to plow roads. However, staffing shortages come into play if operators are out sick. Snowplow breakdowns are due to “very old equipment,” with one replacement truck costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said.

One truck is a 1989 model and “finding parts for it has been tricky.” It has also affected getting crews on the road, she added.

Bahr said the SCA deals with employee turnover due to competitive wages from larger companies and the mines, and that the new CDL requirement has also affected the rate of staff coming and going.

“Like many businesses, we have turnover in crews due to wage scales, as we are unable to pay what the local mines or other large employers pay,” Bahr explained.

“We tend to see them train for these positions and in CDL, then they leave for more pay due to their now increased knowledge of large equipment,” she continued. “It is a cycle we are trying to fix, as it takes many man-hours on our end to train.”

Crews for both entities put in hours to clear the roads. Strickland said Elko has a 50-mile main network that is plowed, but it takes at least two passes to complete a route, equating to a couple hundred lane miles.

According to the SCA’s website, the homeowners association has 150 miles of roads with 25 miles of parkways that need four passes to complete. Plows also clear roads leading to amenities, schools, parking lots and mailboxes.

Both City and SCA crews use pre-treating salt/sand mixtures to prevent snow sticking to the roadways in advance of storms based on weather forecasts.

NDOT’s priority roads list

NDOT said it is working around the shortages, and has prioritized snow removal “based on the amount and type of traffic” and the region’s most traveled routes.

For northeastern Nevada drivers, Interstate 80, U.S Highway 93 and U.S. Highway 95 will take priority.

Secondary state routes will see reduced levels of snow removal, the agency said.

Three of Elko County’s most utilized roads leading in and out of Elko and Spring Creek are SR 225 – Mountain City Highway, SR 227 – Lamoille Highway, and SR 228 – Jiggs Highway.

The latest storm arriving Thursday was expected to drop up to 2 inches of snow in the valleys and 6-8 inches in the mountains of northeastern Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.