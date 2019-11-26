NDOT offers winter driving tips

RENO – As winter weather arrives in northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol are providing winter driving reminders to help motorists drive more safely.

On average, as many as 2,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or failing to maintain a lane and overcorrecting.

In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others. Wearing a seat belt and focusing on the road are other important driving tips for any type of weather.

“Speed and distracted driving can be deadly, and that is particularly true in winter weather,” Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Hannah DeGoey said. “We remind drivers to slow down in winter weather and always focus on the road.”

“We are dedicated to keeping Nevada highways safe for everyone traveling this winter,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow explained. “As we work to keep the highways clear, we ask motorists to give extra travel time and slow down in winter weather. It will help keep everyone safe.”