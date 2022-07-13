NDOT renumbering mileposts on Mountain City Highway

CARSON CITY – How far from Elko is Mountain City?

Calculating distances on Mountain City Highway will be easier after the Nevada Department of Transportation renumbers the mileposts this summer.

Mileposts currently begin at approximately 27 near the Elko Regional Airport, progressing northward to the Nevada/Idaho state line. These current mileposts reflect when NDOT previously owned an additional section of the roadway southeast of the airport, a section of road now maintained by local government partners.

The highway mileposts will be updated to reflect the section of highway currently overseen by NDOT, beginning at 0 at the Mountain City Highway and Idaho Street intersection in Elko and progressing to approximately mile 101 at the Nevada-Idaho border.

The updated mileage will be noted by larger, enhanced milepost signs 18 by 54 inches in size. More than twice as large as existing mile markers, the new signs will allow drivers to more easily see them and the new mileage location they indicate.

NDOT recently approved a contract with Q&D Construction for the project, which includes “restructuring” about seven miles of the highway near the Wild Horse Reservoir State Recreation Area. The last time this section of highway was fully resurfaced was in 1999.