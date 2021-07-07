NDOT seeks input on roadside memorials

CARSON CITY – How long should roadside memorials be allowed to stay along Nevada highways?

That’s one question in a survey the Nevada Department of Transportation is conducting to solicit public feedback before establishing formal policies for the installation of roadside memorials.

The survey also asks for public opinions about creating secondary highway names to honor Nevada public servants.

Through July 31, Nevadans can visit www.dot.nv.gov/memorials to provide input. Public comment will also be solicited as a draft roadside memorial policy is developed.

Tragically, nearly 315 lives were lost on Nevada roads in 2020. Roadside memorials are sometimes placed by families, friends, and others as a way to remember those whose lives were cut short.

“While roadside memorials can bring comfort, they can elicit different emotions for others,” stated NDOT. “Some roadside memorials can also physically obstruct a roadway, create a visual distraction, or otherwise impose a significant traffic safety issue.”