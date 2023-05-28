Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CARSON CITY – Lane reductions will begin June 5 on Interstate 80 near the Nevada/Utah state line as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches a two-year project to resurface and improve the interstate.

Five-mile sections of I-80 will be reduced to one lane in each direction 24/7 from near Pilot Peak exit 398 to the Nevada/Utah state line. One interstate lane will remain open in each direction during construction.

Interstate ramp and interchanges may temporarily be closed during paving. Reduced speed limits of 55 mph and travel delays of up to 30 minutes are to be expected through the work zone. This year’s lane closures will begin June 5 and last through December, followed by similar lane closures next spring through winter.

The project will resurface nearly 19 miles of I-80 from near Pilot Peak exit 398 to the Nevada/Utah state line. The existing interstate will be resurfaced with new asphalt to create a smoother driving surface.

Three interstate bridges will be resurfaced and enhanced. Roadway barrier rail, guardrail, lighting, signage and striping will also be enhanced, and interstate bridges renovated.

The approximately $33 million in improvements by contractor W.W. Clyde and Company will enhance the interstate for the more than 6,000 motorists who travel it daily.

State road information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.