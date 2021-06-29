NDOW game wardens set to crack down on impaired boaters

The July 4th weekend means an increase in boating activity on Nevada’s waters. Unfortunately, it also means an increase in drinking related accidents as well. That’s why game wardens from the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), along with law enforcement agencies from across the state, will be out in force this holiday weekend (July 2-4) targeting boaters operating under the influence (OUI) as part of Operation Dry Water.

“Boating is a great way to spend the 4th of July weekend,” said Nevada Captain Brian Bowles, Nevada’s Boating Law Administrator. “But drinking and boating is a recipe for disaster. Our job is the safety of everyone on the water, and if you’re putting people in danger by drinking and boating you could be leaving the lake in handcuffs.”

NDOW will have boats on every major body of water across the state, and other law enforcement agencies are also adding extra officers to many waterways in other parts of the state. In Southern Nevada, the National Park Service will be working with NDOW at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.