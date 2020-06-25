NDOW, NDA confirm 2nd case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2

“While it is not harmful to humans, it is imperative that owners follow strict biosecurity measures to prevent their pet rabbits from being exposed” said Nevada State Veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell.

To help curb the spread of RHDV2, individuals should refrain from touching any dead wild rabbits they may find. LaHue recommends that falconers and hunters should clean all gear and equipment that comes into contact with rabbits with a diluted bleach solution before hunting in a new area to avoid spreading the disease. The ratio of bleach to water should be 1-to-10. Hunted rabbits should be cleaned in the area where they were harvested and only their meat transported home. Falconers should not use rabbits from affected areas as food for their birds

People who work with wild or domestic rabbits should take the following precautions:

• Always wash hands with warm, soapy water before entering your rabbit area, before leaving the rabbit area and after removing protective clothing.

• Never use any clothing, shoes or equipment that have been used in other environments when working around pet rabbits.

• Change clothing and shower after handling wild rabbits and before coming in contact with your pet rabbit.