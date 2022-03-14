NDOW seeks volunteers to plant 10,000 sagebrush seedlings

ELKO – The Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Bureau of Land Management Elko District are looking for volunteers for a habitat restoration project in the Cedar Fire burn area near Jiggs this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The BLM Elko District thanks NDOW, the volunteers and the students from Wells High School who are supplying the sagebrush seedlings to restore wildlife habitat lost in the Cedar Fire,” said Casey Addy, Supervisory Natural Resource Specialist – Fire Rehabilitation.

NDOW and volunteers will be planting sagebrush seedlings grown by students in the Wells High School FFA program who worked all year planting and growing the 10,000 sagebrush seedlings for planting projects in Elko County.

The seedlings will replace sagebrush forage lost in the Cedar Fire burn area near Jiggs. This is a family friendly event NDOW and BLM urge volunteers to bring your kids, friends and neighbors. Boxed lunch and water will be provided to those that sign up prior to March 19. Driving directions and a detailed map will be provided upon sign-up.

Access roads to the planting sites from basecamp will require 4WD and high clearance. A planting location for those who do not have 4WD is available about 1.5 miles north of the basecamp right off the county road.

Safety briefing begins promptly at 9 a.m. To sign up call or email Nicole Hamblin 775-777-2388, nicole.hamblin@ndow.org. You can also register online through your NDOW volunteer account: https://nevada.volunteers.kalkomey.com/events/5075.

For more information, contact Casey Addy at 775-753-0235

