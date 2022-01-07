Near-record warmth melts mountain snow

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s jump on the mountain snowpack took a hit this week when near-record highs followed multiple storms and subzero weather.

Temperatures this week ranged from minus-6 on New Year’s Day to a near-record 52 degrees on Thursday. Elko’s record of 53 was set in 2015.

Beginning Saturday through next Thursday the National Weather Service is predicting highs in the 30s and lows in the teens, which is average weather for January.

A slight chance of snow was expected Friday before mostly clear weather sets in for the next week.

Elko missed out on the anticipated snowfall from storms that skirted the region this week, registering only a trace.

This week’s warm weather melted away much of the snow that fell the prior week. The snow depth at the top of Lamoille Canyon dropped from 40 inches a week ago to 28 inches on Friday, according to SNOTEL reports from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Snowpacks in the northern part of the county fared better. The depth at Pole Creek Ranger Station in the Jarbidge declined from 44 inches a week ago to 42 inches on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0