Nearly 9% of Nevadans have been fully vaccinated

ELKO – Coronavirus cases continued to track downward statewide and in Elko County over the weekend, as nearly 9% Nevadans have been fully vaccinated.

Elko County lowered its vaccine threshold this week to age 55 and over. Two clinics are scheduled at the Elko Convention Center this month under the new parameters. Walmart and Smith’s pharmacy, however, are still serving only 65 and older because of federal guidelines.

The county reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend through Monday, along with 31 recoveries. The total number of active cases stands at 73.

Nevada health officials reported Monday that about 1 in 6 people statewide has received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since shots became available in mid-December.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC is still recommending that fully vaccinated people wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance from others in public.