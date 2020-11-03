Nearly half vote early in Elko County

ELKO – Nearly half of Elko County’s 25,000-plus active voters cast their ballots early, according to documents on the county clerk’s website.

A total of 12,150 residents voted before Nov. 2.

The Early Voting List contains the names, addresses and party affiliations of each early voter, along with the date they voted.

A separate list shows all active voters in the county who were mailed ballots, by precinct, and whether they voted early or had sent in their ballots. Mailed ballots must be received within seven days after the election.

The information is labeled to indicate any of 21 possible ballot status conditions, including “ballot spoiled,” “mailed ballot returned undeliverable” and “no signature.”

Five early ballots were listed as having no signature, and 10 with mismatched signature.

Readers can check any ballot status online at elkocountynv.net.

Statewide lists of registered voters are available through the Nevada Secretary of State’s website. Registration continues today until 7 p.m. at the county clerk’s office.