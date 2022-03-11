Need future employees? Consider CTE students

ELKO – Businesses large and small that are having trouble filling job slots might take a close look at the many career and technical education students in the Elko County School District’s high schools for opportunities to fill future job openings.

Need cooks? Need emergency medical technicians? Need someone with accounting skills? Need welders? Need dog groomers? Need child-care helpers? Need someone with carpentry skills? Need someone with automotive skills?

The list goes on, and seniors in certain programs will be ready to hire upon graduation. Others may need encouragement to complete their training at community colleges or at universities or to use their skills for jobs to help pay for college.

“From a district perspective, we are looking for businesses who will be willing to provide work-based opportunities for students,” said Heather Steel, the career and technical education (CTE) facilitator for the school district.

Businesses could provide guest speakers to talk about their fields, provide internships and externships, job shadowing, workplace tours, provide paying jobs or help in other ways, she said, encouraging businesses to reach out to the district.

Steel said if businesses have a gap to fill, “let’s look at creative ways to fill those gaps. It behooves businesses to be involved in workforce development.”

Currently, there are 77 different CTE programs in the school district spread out over eight high schools from Owyhee to Jackpot to West Wendover, with Carlin, Elko, Spring Creek and Wells in between, and those CTE courses “give kids the skills that will lead them into the workforce,” Steel said.

There are 3,124 CTE students in the district -- close to 60% of all high school students.

“We’re talking about a pretty significant population of these schools that could fill vacancies businesses are experiencing. We also have students learning skills preparing them for college,” Steel said.

She said that, for example, there are 529 students in family consumer science in the district, and they are developing skills that could lead to jobs in catering and restaurants.

As a teacher at Elko High School, Steel has students who run a dog grooming businesses, learning business skills along with dog grooming. Grooming students handle the scheduling, grooming, bank deposits and learn customer service.

“They essentially run a business their entire senior year,” Steel said.

Students taking welding courses could be pre-apprentices at graduation, but they still need to take more training to become certified welders.

Morgane Rexroad-Doucette, a senior at Elko High School, said she will have the basic emergency medical technician qualifications upon graduation, once she passes the EMT test, so she could work at the mines or in the firefighting field while she advances studies.

“I will be looking at becoming a pediatric physician, but I will start with becoming a paramedic, and then I may know what I want,” Rexroad-Doucette said. “I am sure I will end up somewhere in the medical field.”

She said she would only need a year and half at college to be a paramedic, and she will have 30 credits toward an association degree at Great Basin College when she graduates from high school.

“I have loved our CTE program. I think Elko High School has done an amazing job,” Rexroad-Doucette said, especially crediting health sciences teacher Hilary Kohntopp.

A health sciences program helps students learn the skills to become certified nursing assistants, but they will require 80 clinical hours and certification after graduation, Steel said, as she talked about the various programs offered.

At Elko High School, students build storage sheds to sell, and CTE students studying furniture and cabinet making are building Adirondack chairs to sell. Other CTE students in the district install cabinets in people’s homes.

Steel said woodworking and cabinet-making students would still require apprenticeships after graduation.

The CTE programs vary at the district’s high schools. For instance, at West Wendover, there are classes in graphic design, computer science, welding technology, furniture and cabinet making, foods and nutrition, human development and criminal justice.

Steel said students in computer technology are building resumes to be “more ready for college.”

Miranda Rainville, a senior at Carlin High School, said she took foods and early childhood education classes her freshman year, has taken three years of mechanical technology and is in her second year of welding classes. She has completed the test for mechanical technology and that will be on her diploma.

She said she hasn’t decided whether she will go to Great Basin College or Montana Tech University but will “work on the side to make money.” She has her eye on becoming a millwright or a mechanical engineer.

“The hardest thing about being a high school student going out into the world is the lack of experience,” Rainville said, commenting that she would like to see businesses more supportive of high school students.

She is president of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America club in Carlin and attended the state competition in Reno the week of March 7, and another FCCLA competitor, Garren Graves of Carlin, also is taking welding in her senior year.

Graves said she is taking early childhood development, as well, and her plan is to attend the University of Nevada, Reno, to major in bio-medical engineering, and “stick with that or be a pediatrician.”

She said the CTE classes develop critical thinking skills, and she is hoping for an internship at a mine to help pay for college, if Nevada Gold Mines resumes internships for students whose parents work at an NGM mine.

Graves said NGM stopped the summer internships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A food science technology facility is planned at Spring Creek High School, so students can learn to process and package food for retail sales, and Wells has a food processing course that provides skills for students to enter the workforce.

Another CTE course is heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, and there are floral greenhouse management, agriculture business and agriculture leadership courses, just to name a few more classes at one or more of the high schools.

Anna Moss, a senior at Elko High School, is in the advanced floral class that sells and delivers floral arrangements once a month, and she said the class is “a lot of fun, and I can learn about the principles of design,” she said.

Moss also is receiving college credits with her classes in agricultural business this year and earlier classes in agricultural leadership, and she plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno, to major in ag sciences with a plant emphasis.

The school district’s CTE program provides college credit through any Nevada community college for certain programs if the students complete a three-year sequence and pass state assessments, according to a question-and-answer presentation Steel put together that highlights her efforts to reach out to businesses.

One company she cited is Kinross Gold Corp., which recently offered to “provide us with human capital to help us reach our objectives. They have really come on board ready to help.”

Kinross operates the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County that employs workers from Elko and Spring Creek, and the Round Mountain Mine in Nye County.

Steel also said in her presentation that Elko County high schools will be switching from a three-year to a two-year completion requirement for CTE programs within the next two years to encourage equity and access, dual credit and more work-based learning opportunities.

