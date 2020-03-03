Need to learn about Medicare?
Need to learn about Medicare?

Medicare class

Jan Brizee and Vicki Salazar teach the last Medicare class.

ELKO — Is it time to sign up for Medicare? Do you use Medicare but need to keep up on changes and updates? Are you a caregiver or family member and need to understand the program?

A free class will teach the basics of Medicare. It takes place at 5 p.m. March 12 at the Terrace Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive. The evening class is hosted by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup.

Organizers said the instructors are very knowledgeable and are certified to counsel Elko residents on their individual Medicare needs. Jan Brizee is an ombudsman with the Office of Consumer Health Assistance and Vicki Salazar is the executive director of The Terrace at Ruby View-Elko Senior Center.

The presentation will take an hour, followed by questions from the audience. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements; enrollment procedures; Parts A, B and D coverage; premiums and deductibles; Medigap supplemental plans; finding providers who accept Medicare; medication coverage; and the Extra Help program.

The evening presentation is open to all members of the public. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.

