Need to learn about Medicare?

ELKO — Is it time to sign up for Medicare? Do you use Medicare but need to keep up on changes and updates? Are you a caregiver or family member and need to understand the program?

A free class will teach the basics of Medicare. It takes place on Thursday, April 15, 6 p.m., through Zoom. The class is hosted by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup.

To participate in the Zoom meeting, go to the Facebook page “medicare in elko”. Beforehand, click on the link to Join the Meeting to make sure you are set for Zoom. Then, on April 15, at 6 p.m., return to the Facebook page and join the meeting.

The instructors are very knowledgeable and are certified to counsel Elko residents on their individual Medicare needs. Esperanza Henslee and Sonia Ruiz work for Nevada’s Medicare Assistance Program.

The presentation will take an hour, followed by questions from the audience. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements, enrollment procedures, Parts A, B and D coverage, premiums and deductibles, Medigap supplemental plans, finding providers who accept Medicare, medication coverage, and the Extra Help program.

The evening Zoom meeting is open to all members of the public. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.

