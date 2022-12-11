Neighbor spots house fire in Osino

ELKO – A house fire in Osino was extinguished Saturday after being noticed by a neighbor.

“The fire was spotted by a neighbor and they evacuated the family and put water on the fire,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District. “The quick thinking of the neighbor saved the home.”

The cause was determined to be accidental. Smoke damage was reported throughout the home.

Responding to the fire were Elko County Fire Station 21, Elko County Ambulance, Ryndon volunteers, Station 28 from Spring Creek, City of Elko volunteers, City of Elko Station 1, Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police.

“It’s a good time of year to think of what your plan is,” said fire officials. “Thank you to all responders for what you do in our community.”